Hispanic IT Executive Council Named SGI's CEO Jorge Titinger to the 2016 HITEC 100

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SGI (NASDAQ:SGI), a

global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics, and

data management, is pleased to announce that Jorge Titinger, president and CEO

of SGI, continues to be recognized as a leader in the Hispanic community and was

named to the HITEC 100, a list of 100 most influential and notable Hispanic

professionals in the information technology industry.



"I'm honored to be once again recognized among the amazing group of leaders in

the IT industry who continue to inspire professionals in the Hispanic community

to overcome challenges and put forth exceptional work and innovation," said

Jorge Titinger, president and CEO, SGI. "HITEC aims to build strong leaders and

leadership teams in our evolving technology-centric world, and I mirror this

mission with my own team at SGI, promoting a culture of diversity and

recognizing excellence."



HITEC has compiled this comprehensive list of the top 100 most influential and

notable Hispanic information technology professionals since 2008. The selection

is challenging, as the number of talented and deserving Hispanic technology

professionals and leaders continues to grow at a fast pace. The HITEC 100

recognizes professionals who are committed to mentorship and professional

development within their companies and communities, along with the involvement

of sponsors, corporate partners and volunteers.



"We're grateful for the opportunity to award Jorge and other great community

leaders, whose dedication has helped advance the HITEC values," said Andre

Arbelaez, president of HITEC. "Their hard work and dedication have helped

significantly in the advancement of Hispanic IT professionals throughout the

U.S. and in many countries around the world."





Announcement Highlights



* SGI president and CEO Jorge Titinger was named to the Hispanic IT Executive

Council's HITEC 100.

* The HITEC 100 recognizes professionals who are committed to mentorship and

professional development within their companies and communities.



