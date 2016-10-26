Hispanic IT Executive Council Named SGI's CEO Jorge Titinger to the 2016 HITEC 100

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
The HITEC 100 Represents the Top 100 Hispanic Leaders in Technology
MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SGI (NASDAQ:SGI), a
global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics, and
data management, is pleased to announce that Jorge Titinger, president and CEO
of SGI, continues to be recognized as a leader in the Hispanic community and was
named to the HITEC 100, a list of 100 most influential and notable Hispanic
professionals in the information technology industry.
"I'm honored to be once again recognized among the amazing group of leaders in
the IT industry who continue to inspire professionals in the Hispanic community
to overcome challenges and put forth exceptional work and innovation," said
Jorge Titinger, president and CEO, SGI. "HITEC aims to build strong leaders and
leadership teams in our evolving technology-centric world, and I mirror this
mission with my own team at SGI, promoting a culture of diversity and
recognizing excellence."
HITEC has compiled this comprehensive list of the top 100 most influential and
notable Hispanic information technology professionals since 2008. The selection
is challenging, as the number of talented and deserving Hispanic technology
professionals and leaders continues to grow at a fast pace. The HITEC 100
recognizes professionals who are committed to mentorship and professional
development within their companies and communities, along with the involvement
of sponsors, corporate partners and volunteers.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to award Jorge and other great community
leaders, whose dedication has helped advance the HITEC values," said Andre
Arbelaez, president of HITEC. "Their hard work and dedication have helped
significantly in the advancement of Hispanic IT professionals throughout the
U.S. and in many countries around the world."
Announcement Highlights
* SGI president and CEO Jorge Titinger was named to the Hispanic IT Executive
Council's HITEC 100.
* The HITEC 100 recognizes professionals who are committed to mentorship and
professional development within their companies and communities.
About SGI
SGI is a global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data
analytics, and data management that enable customers to accelerate time to
discovery, innovation, and profitability. Visit sgi.com (sgi.com/) for more
information.
Connect with SGI on Twitter ((at)sgi_corp), YouTube (youtube.com/sgicorp),
Facebook (facebook.com/sgiglobal) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/sgi).
About HITEC
Founded to increase Hispanic representation in the diversity-challenged IT
industry, HITEC (Hispanic IT Executive Council) is a premier global executive
leadership organization of senior business and IT executives who have built
outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premiere network spans
the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive
leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing,
flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include
executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the
largest Hispanic-owned IT firms across the Americas. HITEC enables business and
professional growth for its members and fills the executive pipeline with the
next generation of Hispanic IT leaders.
© 2016 Silicon Graphics International Corp. All rights reserved. SGI and the SGI
logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Silicon Graphics International
Corp. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other
product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective
companies.
