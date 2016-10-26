(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Students Used Datawatch Monarch and IBM Watson Analytics Software Tools to Blend
Data from Disparate Sources and Perform Statistical Analysis
BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-
CM:DWCH) today announced the results of the Datawatch and IBM Watson Analytics
Hackathon, which took place at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Peter T.
Paul Entrepreneurship Center (ECenter) on October 21 and 22. Utilizing the
Datawatch Monarch data preparation platform and IBM Watson Analytics software, a
winning team of students combined numerous, disparate data sources and performed
automated, predictive analysis to make a compelling case for how Donald J. Trump
can win the popular vote this presidential election.
The Datawatch and IBM Watson Analytics Hackathon was a 20-hour event that
brought together approximately 40 UNH students from all colleges and majors to
examine and analyze data sets related to demographics and the 2016 United States
presidential election. Designed to introduce students to the revolutionary
analytics approach that is smart data discovery, the hands-on workshop afforded
participants the opportunity to utilize innovative software and experience the
power of collaborative analysis.
"I don't believe any of the participants were political science majors, but they
had quite a bit of political insight and were able to use the datasets in
meaningful ways," said Andy Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center. "Being a
political scientist myself, I was impressed. I commend the students for their
dedication to the competition and the high quality of their presentations. The
teams had a lot to accomplish in a short time, with a steep learning curve and
software they weren't familiar with."
After receiving a 30-minute introduction to Datawatch Monarch and a 120-minute
demonstration of Watson Analytics, 10 student teams were unleashed with several
data sets and the software tools at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 21. They were
required to submit PowerPoint presentations of their analyses to the judges at
the UNH ECenter by 10 a.m. ET Saturday, October 22. Judges Andy Smith, Dan
Potter, CMO of Datawatch, and Laura Trouvais, academic program administrator of
IBM, evaluated the presentations based on six criteria, including: proficiency
in using each tool; creativity and logic in how the analysis was conducted and
insights were identified; the usefulness of those insights; and the data
visualizations, logic and flow of the presentation.
Once the students formulated their hypotheses, they used Datawatch Monarch to
unlock and blend data from numerous data sources and formats such as PDFs, CSV
files, Excel and Access databases, web content from several published sources
and sentiment data from social networks. The prepared data was then processed in
IBM Watson Analytics in the cloud, allowing the teams to create data
visualizations and dashboards in minutes.
"It was remarkable to see the depth of new insights students were able to
quickly gain by bringing together disparate sources with Monarch and performing
advanced analytics with IBM Watson," commented Dan Potter. "The students didn't
have any proficiency in the blending or analytics tools just 24 hours earlier.
Their performance and the results of the competition are a testament to how far
this technology has come that people with no previous experience with the
software can immediately derive value from their data."
Laura Trouvais added, "We were glad to participate in the hackathon. We love
going to this type of event because it's so refreshing to see students engaged
with and interested in the products. The UNH students handled the challenge
well, and got a taste of real-world analytics with Watson Analytics and
Datawatch Monarch."
The winning team, comprised of undergraduate students Brandon Allen, TJ Evarts,
Max Miller and Sam Warach, analyzed U.S. Census data and state polling
information, as well as data from the 2012 presidential election to determine
the total number of current voters for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Using
IBM Watson, they generated a line graph of voter loyalty for each candidate
throughout the past 10 months, which revealed that Trump's core voter base has
remained more consistent than Clinton's. The team determined that if voters cast
their ballots "today," Clinton would win the popular vote by only four percent;
however, if Clinton's voters, who have been historically quick to change their
opinion of the democratic candidate, move to a third party, Trump can
conceivably win the popular vote.
"I can speak for all of us when I say that we're really excited to have been
able to participate in this competition - and of course to have won," said Sam
Warach, Finance and International Affairs student at UNH (Class of 2017). "We're
all very grateful for this opportunity."
In addition to enjoying the prestige of the hackathon win, the winning team
members took advantage of an all-expenses paid trip to IBM's World of
Watson conference in Las Vegas this week to participate in an IBM academic
program and present their findings.
For more information about the Hackathon or to obtain a copy of the winning
team's presidential analysis, please contact datawatch(at)teamlewis.com.
