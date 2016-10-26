Winners of University of New Hampshire Hackathon Make Case for How Donald Trump Can Win the Popular Vote

The Datawatch and IBM Watson Analytics Hackathon was a 20-hour event that

brought together approximately 40 UNH students from all colleges and majors to

examine and analyze data sets related to demographics and the 2016 United States

presidential election. Designed to introduce students to the revolutionary

analytics approach that is smart data discovery, the hands-on workshop afforded

participants the opportunity to utilize innovative software and experience the

power of collaborative analysis.



"I don't believe any of the participants were political science majors, but they

had quite a bit of political insight and were able to use the datasets in

meaningful ways," said Andy Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center. "Being a

political scientist myself, I was impressed. I commend the students for their

dedication to the competition and the high quality of their presentations. The

teams had a lot to accomplish in a short time, with a steep learning curve and

software they weren't familiar with."



After receiving a 30-minute introduction to Datawatch Monarch and a 120-minute



demonstration of Watson Analytics, 10 student teams were unleashed with several

data sets and the software tools at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 21. They were

required to submit PowerPoint presentations of their analyses to the judges at

the UNH ECenter by 10 a.m. ET Saturday, October 22. Judges Andy Smith, Dan

Potter, CMO of Datawatch, and Laura Trouvais, academic program administrator of

IBM, evaluated the presentations based on six criteria, including: proficiency

in using each tool; creativity and logic in how the analysis was conducted and

insights were identified; the usefulness of those insights; and the data

visualizations, logic and flow of the presentation.



Once the students formulated their hypotheses, they used Datawatch Monarch to

unlock and blend data from numerous data sources and formats such as PDFs, CSV

files, Excel and Access databases, web content from several published sources

and sentiment data from social networks. The prepared data was then processed in

IBM Watson Analytics in the cloud, allowing the teams to create data

visualizations and dashboards in minutes.



"It was remarkable to see the depth of new insights students were able to

quickly gain by bringing together disparate sources with Monarch and performing

advanced analytics with IBM Watson," commented Dan Potter. "The students didn't

have any proficiency in the blending or analytics tools just 24 hours earlier.

Their performance and the results of the competition are a testament to how far

this technology has come that people with no previous experience with the

software can immediately derive value from their data."



Laura Trouvais added, "We were glad to participate in the hackathon. We love

going to this type of event because it's so refreshing to see students engaged

with and interested in the products. The UNH students handled the challenge

well, and got a taste of real-world analytics with Watson Analytics and

Datawatch Monarch."



The winning team, comprised of undergraduate students Brandon Allen, TJ Evarts,

Max Miller and Sam Warach, analyzed U.S. Census data and state polling

information, as well as data from the 2012 presidential election to determine

the total number of current voters for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Using

IBM Watson, they generated a line graph of voter loyalty for each candidate

throughout the past 10 months, which revealed that Trump's core voter base has

remained more consistent than Clinton's. The team determined that if voters cast

their ballots "today," Clinton would win the popular vote by only four percent;

however, if Clinton's voters, who have been historically quick to change their

opinion of the democratic candidate, move to a third party, Trump can

conceivably win the popular vote.



"I can speak for all of us when I say that we're really excited to have been

able to participate in this competition - and of course to have won," said Sam

Warach, Finance and International Affairs student at UNH (Class of 2017). "We're

all very grateful for this opportunity."



In addition to enjoying the prestige of the hackathon win, the winning team

members took advantage of an all-expenses paid trip to IBM's World of

Watson conference in Las Vegas this week to participate in an IBM academic

program and present their findings.



For more information about the Hackathon or to obtain a copy of the winning

team's presidential analysis, please contact datawatch(at)teamlewis.com.



