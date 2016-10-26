Santo Mining Announces Collaboration with Zinor Qu of Hong Kong, Ltd. to Design the 1st Cubanacan Luxury Cigar Lounge

(firmenpresse) - BEIJING, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Santo Mining Corporation also known as Cathay Lifestyle Co., (OTC PINK: SANP), (the "Company"), Announces Collaboration with Zinor Qu of Hong Kong, Ltd. to design a High End Luxury Cigar Lounge for the Yourworld Plaza ShangCheng YiWu 4 star hotel in YiWu City. The company will design, train and develop the cigar lounge for the hotel, under the Cubanacan license brand.

CMO Mr. Matthew Arnett commented, "With over 3,000 foreign traders arriving daily, we see the Cubanacan Lounge as the place of haven to unwind after a long day of trade negotiations in YiWu City. The atmosphere will be of an old English colonial accent with a mixture of 1950's Cuba. Think of Sir Winston Churchill smoking a cigar with Ernest Hemingway in 1950's Habana. This will be our first Cubanacan Cigar Lounge and it will be our flagship for the development of Cigar Franchises in Asia. We estimate gross sales above $1,000,000 million USD annually."

Additionally, Mr. Raul F. Casserini CEO of Zinor Qu of Hong Kong, Ltd., stated, "The expertise that Cathay brings to this project is unparalleled, not only in the design and the cigar selection; but most essential in the training of the staff to understand the cigar culture as connoisseurs and as a retail business. YiWu is one of the busiest commercial cities in China; to have a lounge like Cubanacan to unwind the day with a great luxury cigar is a welcome in YiWu."

Zinòr Qu Group (ZQ) is a Swiss-Sino based Company; ZQ business area is divided into three division: Commodity | Living | Service. ZQ operations mainly focus on the Asia-Pacific & Europe region, yet activities also extend to all other corners around the world. ZQ can thus offer a fast, global and international service extending over a large part of Europe, but also in India, Southeast-Asia, Middle East, West Africa, China and Hong Kong.

YiWu City and YiWu international Trade Market is the largest wholesale market in the world. Its length is 7 km. The contribution of YiWu market to the Chinese economy is seen in the fact that the market has been ranked number one among small commodity markets in China for 19 straight years (YiWu China Commodities City Group Official Website 2015). YiWu market is recognized as one of the leading foreign exchange earners in China. YiWu market receives 3,500 foreign traders a day and 1,500 containers of commodities leave the market daily.

ShangCheng hotel is a high-quality 4 stars business hotel invested by China Commodity City Group Co.,LTD of Zhejiang Province. It is located in the prosperous business center of YiWu City, by YiWu river and surrounded by International Trade City and International Expo Center. The transportation is very convenient to take you to the YiWu airport, train station or the high-speed intersection.

The hotel lobby is on the sixth floor. 266 guest rooms are prepared with various entertainment facilities like SPA, gym and so on. You will find it more pleasant with its spacious and elegant design. And it makes everything more enjoyable as our hotel is totally covered by High-speed wireless network. ShangCheng Hotel can be the best choice for a formal business meeting or a banquet with its various dishes, special rooms, self-help restaurant, special cooking restaurant and a variety of conference places.

We hope our shareholders and the market keeps on eye on SANP because we have some new and exciting things coming near term and look to keep the market fully updated with these news events. Management believes transparency is first and foremost, therefore any shareholder who has any questions; may contact management at , shareholders can also find information posted on social media sites indicated below on this press release on the contact section.

Make sure to visit and/or contact SANP online through its many media outlets:



Website:

Email:

Facebook:

Twitter:

: Cathay Lifestyle Group Inc., we are a lifestyle brand integration, marketing, design, development, education and consultant for high value sales channel of luxury lifestyle products in the leisure and entertainment sector. We have a diverse portfolio of licensed brands as well as a wide range of product categories. Our partners include, membership clubs, golf clubs, financial services groups, nightclubs, restaurants, lounges, sports bars, KTV's, Duty Free Stores, e-commerce channels and direct to consumers B2C across Asia. Our services embody the interests, attitudes, and opinions of an elite group of consumers that embrace a particular culture. Our Lifestyle brands seek to inspire, guide, and motivate people, with the goal of our products contributing to the definition of the consumer's way of life. We operate off the ideology that we must attract and connect people and brands to ultimately spur, set and create new social phenomenon.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company. They include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to develop operations, the Company's ability to consummate and complete the acquisition, the Company's access to future capital, the successful integration of acquired companies, government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, sales and other factors that may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements.

Santo Mining Corp

PressRelease by

Santo Mining Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 14:14

Language: English

News-ID 502974

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Santo Mining Corp.

Stadt: BEIJING, CHINA





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease