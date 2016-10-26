Sureline Systems Announces OpenStack Support With SUREedge Migrator® 4.7.1

Enhancements Enable Migration to and from OpenStack Systems

(firmenpresse) - Santa Clara, Calif.  October 26, 2016, Sureline Systems, a leader in enterprise-class virtual, cloud, physical, and container migration and disaster recovery solutions for application mobility, today announced SUREedge Migrator 4.7.1 for migration from traditional infrastructure to OpenStack environments in on-premises or Cloud targets. Customers are able to migrate existing physical servers or virtual machines from any hypervisor or cloud to OpenStack with automated transformation resulting in fast, secure, and efficient onboarding.



The OpenStack cloud operating system is fast becoming an important alternative for large enterprises wishing to avoid vendor lock-in with multi-hypervisor support while being able to tailor the OpenStack environment to meet their specific needs. SUREedge Migrator allows organisations to migrate complete workloads to new infrastructure inside a data centre, from data centre to data centre, to public clouds, between clouds, or from a cloud back to on-premises. Version 4.7.1 delivers the already feature-rich SUREedge Migrator capabilities including; ease of deployment and management through a powerful UI, automated transformation of the workload to the target environment, efficiency and security with deduplication, compression and encryption for any data going across a WAN, and no impact on the production server during the migration process.



SUREedge Migrator version 4.7.1 is available now with support for OpenStack. The OpenStack migration works with any hypervisor or cloud that supports OpenStack. The SUREedge-Migrator OpenStack support works with any hypervisor or cloud that supports OpenStack. SUREedge Migrator is qualified with the OpenStack Liberty version. During migration, SUREedge injects necessary drivers to ensure bootability of the migrated servers on OpenStack supported hypervisors. Integration and drivers are included to support a variety of OpenStack components including:



 KeyStone for authenticating the OpenStack user



 Nova to assign flavors (CPU, RAM) to the migrated VM

 Neutron to set the Network. The server is migrated with original IP as both private and floating IPs are set

 Cinder to support different storage types

 SUREedge Migrator is specifically qualified with the CEPH RBD storage



We are seeing growing interest in OpenStack from large enterprises and government agencies said George Symons, Chief Operating Officer, Sureline Systems. The multi-hypervisor support of OpenStack aligns well with our application mobility strategy to allow customers to use SUREedge Migrator to migrate to the most appropriate infrastructure for their application needs.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Sureline-Systems-Announces-OpenStack-Support-With-SUREedge-Migrator-471



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About Sureline Systems

Sureline Systems is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. Sureline's award winning SUREedge® is a proven enterprise-class software solution for Cloud Migration, Cloud Disaster Recovery, Datacentre Consolidation and Application Mobility. SUREedge reduces risk through secure data transmission, efficient data transfer, and reliable movement of the entire application, its data and interdependencies. It is easy to deploy and manage through a single UI, with automated discovery, no agents to install, and is completely non-disruptive. SUREedge is source and destination agnostic working to/from any physical server, any hypervisor (including hyperconverged infrastructure), any cloud, and any storage. Customers worldwide trust SUREedge to meet their workload migration, disaster recovery and business continuity and application mobility objectives.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Editorial Contact:

Pattie Davis

Sureline Systems

pr(at)surelinesystems.com

408-410-3293

Date: 10/26/2016 - 16:43

Language: English

News-ID 502975

Character count: 2800

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease