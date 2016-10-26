LWP Capital Inc. Provides Update on Liquidation Proceedings

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- LWP Capital Inc. (formerly "Legumex Walker Inc.") ("LWP" or the "Company"), by KSV Advisory Inc. in its capacity as the Court-appointed liquidator of LWP (the "Liquidator"), provides the following update in respect of the Company's liquidation proceedings:

Updates on the timing and quantum of shareholder distributions, and the status of the liquidation proceedings generally, will be made available by the Liquidator in its Reports to Court and/or future press releases. Such updates will be available on the Liquidator's website at .

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws which may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the amount of net distributable cash available for distribution to shareholders, the timing of a proposed interim distribution and the final distribution, and the timing to obtain a tax clearance certificate. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's/Liquidator's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including uncertainty with respect to the amount of taxes payable and timing of such assessment, future expenses and amount of net distributable cash and timing of any distribution, and risks generally relating to the liquidation process, as referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 12, 2015 as amended by the Addendum dated October 26, 2015, in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2015 and in the Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2015 which are available on SEDAR at and should be reviewed in conjunction with this press release. Although the Company/Liquidator has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company/Liquidator believes the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release. The Company/Liquidator expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

KSV Advisory Inc.

David Sieradzki

Managing Director

(416) 932-6030

LWP Capital Inc.

LWP Capital Inc.

