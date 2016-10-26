New Dimension Announces Completion of Ground Exploration Program at Savant Lake Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- New Dimension Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: NDR) (the "Company" or "New Dimension") is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial ground exploration program on its 187.8 square kilometre Savant Lake gold project (the "Property"), located approximately 240 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Significant program highlights include:

The mapping and prospecting campaign has successfully advanced the understanding of multiple target types on the project including iron-formation hosted gold that was the initial project target priority. In addition, increased focus is being given to gold-bearing volcanogenic massive sulphides ("VMS") targets and a newly recognized shear related style of mineralization, both of which were highlighted by the 2016 airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electro Magnetic) survey. This new shear zone type of mineralization significantly expands the discovery potential on the project.

Sampling at the newly discovered "Big Sandy" occurrence returned gold values of up to 3.6 g/t from grab samples collected from variably sheared mafic volcanic rocks over an area measuring 300 metres by 500 metres.

Further prospecting at the Horseshoe target yielded additional high-grade gold mineralization, including samples yielding 38.8 g/t and 14.3 g/t, extending the strike potential to over 500 metres.

To view a map of the results of the sampling program please click on the following map:

President & CEO of New Dimension, Fred Hewett commented, "We are extremely pleased with our progress to date at Savant Lake. In six months we have doubled the size of the project, discovered a number of new targets and prepared the Property for drilling. We look forward to the next stage."

The Company is currently designing a follow-up field program that will likely include ground geophysical (EM) surveying and diamond drilling of multiple high-priority targets. The initiation of additional fieldwork is contingent upon funding and the Company is reviewing its options.

The recently completed field program was designed to evaluate known iron-formation hosted gold occurrences and 18 new, untested geophysical anomalies identified from a VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electro Magnetic) airborne survey completed earlier this year. Geological mapping and prospecting was carried out over a four (4) week period during which a total of 252 grab and chip samples were collected. Values ranged from below detection to 38.6 g/t gold. This sampling was distributed over 15 separate targets and the results, combined with the data from the VTEM survey, will be the main drivers in prioritizing targets for follow-up.

About Savant Lake Gold Project

Savant Lake covers a classic iron formation hosted system of gold occurrences within a very prospective mineral district in northwestern Ontario. The Property, which has not been significantly explored since the early 1980's, hosts multiple outcropping gold occurrences that have yielded gold values up to 138.9 g/t from exposed outcrops. New Dimension was attracted to the Savant Lake Property for its gold in iron formation characteristics that it believes are analogous to Goldcorp's neighbouring Musselwhite gold mine and Agnico Eagle's newly discovered Amaruq deposit in Nunavut. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Savant Lake Property by paying the vendors C$100,000 and issuing 600,000 shares (100,000 shares issued) of New Dimension over a four year period. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR, of which one percent (1%) can be purchased for C$1,000,000.

About New Dimension Resources Ltd.:

New Dimension is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of quality mineral resource properties throughout the Americas with a focus on potential bulk tonnage gold and silver deposits. The Company is currently focused on mineral projects in Canada with a priority directed toward the Savant Lake gold property.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed by Fred Hewett the Company's President & CEO, a director and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES LTD.

Fred G. Hewett, P.Eng., President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements which are not historical facts, such as statements of belief of similarity of geological characteristics or features, statements of unverified drilling and sampling results and expectations of receipt of permits and plans for future work. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unexpected geological factors, exploration results, results of verification work and unanticipated regulatory obstacles. See New Dimension's filings for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected results.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

