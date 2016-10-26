Leading Subject Matter Experts Will Address Key Issues and Solutions at Food Safety Summit Resource Center at PACK EXPO

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- The Food Safety Summit Resource Center at PACK EXPO will feature leading food safety experts to help manufactures and processors gain insight on how to respond to food safety issues and challenges from November 6 - 9, 2016 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Resource Center will be located in the South Hall in booth S-2962 and will offer two dozen free 30-minute presentations on specific food safety challenges, for attendees to learn about the latest breakthroughs and gain insight into potential solutions.

"The Food Safety Summit Resource Center provides attendees the opportunity to learn about and discuss breakthroughs and solutions to their food safety concerns with subject matter experts offering education programs and one-to-one consultations," said Scott Wolters, Director, Food Safety Summit. "Advancements in the food packaging industry and new food safety regulations make it critical for food processors to understand these topics."

The following Subject Matter Experts (SME) will be presenting during the three-day event to discuss important food safety issues. For specific information about the presentations, . Confirmed SME's include:

The Resource Center is a partnership between PMMI, producer of the PACK EXPO family of trade shows, and BNP Media, producer of the annual Food Safety Summit, a solutions-based conference and expo designed to meet the educational and information needs of the food industry. The 2017 Food Safety Summit will be held Tuesday, May 9 through Thursday, May 11 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL. For more information, visit .

Food Safety Summit

