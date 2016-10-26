TECAT Expands U.S. Rep Network to Mid-Atlantic, California, and Nevada

TECAT Expands U.S. Rep Network to Mid-Atlantic, California, and Nevada

(firmenpresse) - ANN ARBOR, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- today announced that it has expanded its manufacturers' representative network in the United States by signing agreements with and Effective immediately, Measurements Inc. will offer TECAT's WISER wireless measuring and monitoring systems throughout the mid-Atlantic states, while Sentech Measurements Inc. will carry the solutions in California and Nevada.

"The test and measurement space can be difficult to penetrate with disruptive technology," said Don Keating, vice president, new business development, at TECAT Performance Systems. "Sentech Measurements and Measurements Inc., however, are well-positioned to do just that with our WISER sensor technology. Both companies offer extensive industry experience and key relationships in their respective markets, and they have the knowledge to effectively communicate our value position. We look forward to working with them to meet the measuring and monitoring needs of their customers."

For 30 years, Sentech Measurements has specialized in the engineering sales of sensors and instrumentation, while Measurements Inc. has been providing application solutions for structural, material, and environmental testing since 1976. For the companies' customers, TECAT's WISER systems are the smallest, lightest, and most power-efficient solutions available for the measurement of torque, acceleration, pressure, temperature, distance, and magnetization. The line includes the new WISER 4000 torque measuring and monitoring system for automotive, industrial, energy, and aviation applications and the WISER TC2-K temperature measurement and monitoring system for automotive brake rotors, which is ideal for mounting inside wheel hubs.

"TECAT's WISER systems have proved themselves to be highly accurate and reliable solutions for a number of challenging applications, from monitoring strain in automotive flex plates to measuring in-flight torque in experimental aircraft," said Marcus Presar, managing partner at Sentech Measurements Inc. "We are thrilled to make this game-changing technology available to our customers."

"In addition to delivering leading-edge technology, TECAT is known for listening to users and incorporating their feedback into its products," said Richard Snelson, managing partner of Measurements Inc. "Not only does this provide added value for our customers, but it also keeps the company's solutions at the forefront of this rapidly advancing industry."

TECAT Performance Systems was founded in 2010 by Dr. Douglas Baker, CTO and inventor of its torque telemetry system. The company designs and manufactures the smallest, lightest, most power-efficient wireless sensors available. These features enable the measurement of torque, acceleration, and atmospheric data in places never before accessed. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. More information on TECAT Performance Systems is available at .

