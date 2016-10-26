DigitalOcean Named to Wealthfront's Career-Launching Companies List for the Second Consecutive Year

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today announced that it has been named to Wealthfront's Annual List of Career-Launching Companies: . This is the latest accolade for the company. Earlier this year, DigitalOcean was named to the first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the world's top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution, and one of 25 cloud vendors to watch by InformationWeek.

Wealthfront Founder and Executive Chairman Andy Rachleff said: "We believe the companies we list each year are the ideal places for young people to start their careers because they are all highly likely to turn into large businesses, and nothing early in your career is more important than achieving success -- and nothing signals success more than working for a successful company."

DigitalOcean VP of People Matt Hoffman said: "It's a great honor to receive this recognition from Wealthfront. We've been committed from the beginning to creating a work environment dedicated to growing and developing our employees because we know that is what attracts and retains the best talent and makes it possible for them to achieve their highest level of performance. We are proud of the scale of experience and opportunity we offer, and we know that people who join us learn and grow from the ongoing investment we make in their career development."

DigitalOcean is simplifying the complexities of infrastructure by offering the fastest and easiest way for developers and businesses to deploy and scale any application in the cloud. With a focus on the end user experience, DigitalOcean accelerates software development so developers can spend more time building features and less time managing servers. More than 750,000 registered customers have launched more than 20 million Droplets combined on DigitalOcean, nearly doubling from 10 million six months ago. The company is investing heavily in advancing its cloud to further support growing teams and larger applications in production.

Founded in 2011, DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that is simplifying the complexities of infrastructure for software developers. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft.com. The company has raised $123 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Access Industries, IA Ventures, CrunchFund, and Techstars. The company is headquartered in New York City with data center regions throughout the world. For more information, simply visit or follow (at)digitalocean.

