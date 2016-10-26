Teles Properties Named One of Top 20 Entrepreneurial Companies in America

Premier Luxury Real Estate Firm Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual List

(firmenpresse) - BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- -- one of the fastest-growing luxury residential real estate firms in Southern California -- is pleased to announce it has been recognized among the top 20 of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies" in America by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, Teles is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered the balance of impact, innovation, growth and leadership.

"We are honored to be included among the best of the top entrepreneurial companies," says Teles Co-President Peter Hernandez. "At Teles, we strive to lead with intelligence and have worked to grow our footprint thoughtfully and strategically. To be recognized and selected by such an esteemed and respected magazine is truly humbling, and an indication that we are doing something right."

This accolade caps a particularly successful year for Teles, in which the company expanded its Southern California footprint with the addition of new offices in the Pacific Palisades, Palm Springs, Manhattan Beach and San Diego. Bringing together the state's most elite and successful agents, Teles equips agents with an unparalleled technology platform that simplifies and elevates every aspect of a real estate transaction.

"The spirit of entrepreneurship is at the very core of Teles," says Teles co-president Sharran Srivatsaa. "All of the firm's growth has come organically -- one agent, one staff member, one office at a time. Our growth has been intentional and by design, to build the most unique California luxury real estate market footprint and to be phenomenal advisors to our clients."

Those honored by Entrepreneur were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure four metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship -- innovation, growth, leadership and impact. For more information on the Entrepreneur 360 List and the companies recognized, visit: .

For information on Teles Properties, please visit .

Teles Properties is a luxury real estate firm in California, ranked and recognized for four consecutive years by the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Leading with intelligence, the brand brings together the state's most elite and successful agents and provides them with an unparalleled technology platform to simplify and elevate every aspect of a real estate transaction. Headquartered in Beverly Hills with strategic offices located in California's most prestigious markets -- from Carmel to Coronado -- Teles is renowned for its profound local market experience as well as a comprehensive global division that links international investors to properties in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, go to .

