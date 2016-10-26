Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation Announces Appointment of New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(firmenpresse) - IRVING, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation ("Magnum Hunter" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has appointed Michael R. Koy as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective October 31, 2016. Mr. Koy, age 46, brings more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry to the Company.

"I am very excited to join Magnum Hunter," said Mr. Koy. "The Company has a wealth of options and opportunities to capitalize on its acreage position in the Marcellus and Utica unconventional plays and is well positioned from a midstream perspective with its substantial equity ownership in Eureka Midstream Pipeline, LLC."

Prior to joining Magnum Hunter, Mr. Koy served as Chief Executive Officer of Denali Energy, LLC since 2014. Prior to his service at Denali Energy, Mr. Koy held several positions at EdgeMarc Energy, LLC, a private equity backed Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale focused company. Mr. Koy served in various midstream and business development leadership roles at EdgeMarc Energy, prior to his appointment as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Koy began his career at BP in 1995, where he held numerous positions in strategy and planning, operations, finance, mergers and acquisitions and business development, while working in Houston, Alaska, Melbourne, Moscow and BP's head office in London. After a brief time with Maersk Oil in Copenhagen, Denmark, Mr. Koy joined Talisman Energy Inc. in 2009 as Vice President - Commercial for the North America Organization. As a member of Talisman Energy's North America leadership team, Mr. Koy helped lead that company's entry into several unconventional resource plays, including the Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Duvernay Shale.

Mr. Koy holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and a master's degree in mineral economics from the Colorado School of Mines.

John Reinhart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Magnum Hunter, commented: "We are very pleased to have Mike join the Magnum Hunter team. His leadership and background is an ideal fit as we continue our work to position the Company for growth and value creation in the premier gas plays in the United States."

Magnum Hunter and subsidiaries are an Irving, Texas based independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, primarily in the states of West Virginia and Ohio. The Company is presently active in two of the most prolific unconventional shale resource plays in North America, the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale located in Northwest West Virginia and Southeast Ohio.

832.203.4539





More information:

http://www.magnumhunterresources.com



PressRelease by

Magnum Hunter Resources

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 15:08

Language: English

News-ID 502986

Character count: 5148

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Magnum Hunter Resources

Stadt: IRVING, TX





Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease