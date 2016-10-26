Vacation Home Rental Market Welcomes New International Safety and Security Standard

A new international standard in vacation home safety and security is being welcomed by the ever growing and increasingly complicated vacation-home rental market. SecureVillas certification offers an unbiased and thorough, third-party safety and security audit of vacation properties throughout the world. The standard will provide a competitive advantage to property managers and owners who can reduce safety and security incidents, limit liability, and demonstrate their commitment to guest safety and well-being by gaining certification from SecureVillas.

SecureVillas Inc. is co-founded by former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer Glen Aga, who has also served in the White House, the Office of the Secretary of Defence, and the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research. His co-founder is international luxury villa rental property expert, Wolf Worster. Quickly gaining momentum as a trusted and recognized safety label by tourism vendors, the company has already assessed and SecureVillas certified vacation properties in various holiday locations from Whistler and Big White to Laguna Beach, Palm Springs and beyond.

"With security a more important travel concern than ever, and safety regulations and standards varying hugely between regions, we identified a need for an industry accepted safety and security audit to inspire confidence among travelers," says Aga. "Certification offers a distinct marketing advantage to property owners who want to be part of improving the vacation property industry. The introduction of this standard is pivotal in moving the industry forward."

The SecureVillas certification program is conducted by in-house auditors, who physically visit a property to rate it over hundreds of inspection items, including evacuation procedures, physical and perimeter security, carbon monoxide detectors, fire alarms, system maintenance, emergency response, staff checking and valuables security. A property's score indicates the level of SecureVillas recognition it will receive. The annual audit assessments typically take one to four hours, with SecureVillas providing ongoing support and resources to property managers, identifying challenges and opportunities to improve their ranking.

SecureVillas client members have a common interest to strive to uphold the highest standards of guest safety and security. They include individual vacation homes, property management companies, villa agencies, residential developments and resorts, and home exchange networks. Whether a property has just started on the path to safety and security best practices, or is already leading the way, SecureVillas has a certification to suit its achievements.

"Maintaining world class amenities and facilities is an ongoing process that requires expert attention," says Worster. "We know as an industry fact that fatalities occur every month in vacation homes throughout the world, whether it be a drowning in the pool, a preventable fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

SecureVillas certification addresses preparedness for these concerns. We are proud to offer a sustainable return to the industry on something as important as guest safety and security."

