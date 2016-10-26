Cheapflights.com Spotlights 11 Value Destinations for a Turkey Day Sneak Away

Compares Airfares Vs. Last Year to Find Affordable Spots to Turn Your Holiday Weekend into a Real Vacation

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- If the idea of being left with a turkey coma and piles of leftovers has you craving a real vacation instead, this might be the year to take your Thanksgiving celebration to go. Average airfares remain the lowest they have been in years, turning the extra-long holiday weekend into a prime vacation opportunity.

To find top holiday weekend vacation spots, , the online leader in finding and publishing travel deals, compared average airfares to the most popular destinations for flights leaving on Thanksgiving Day and returning Monday to travel on those same days last year. Pulling from this data, the travel experts at Cheapflights.com have compiled a range of discounted destinations ranging from European city breaks to beach vacations and even an eco-adventure in their .

Here are five choice destinations where the drop in average airfare vs. last year is enough to tempt you away from the turkey (and even the pie!):

It's still possible to enjoy pumpkin pie across the pond in London -- many pubs, hotels and restaurants get into the spirit. Plus, there is much to see and do in late November to help you burn off your Thanksgiving feast. Mild temperatures make it comfortable to admire the shops and sights that are adorned with Christmas lights and decorations along Oxford Street, Regent Street, Bond Street and Kew Gardens. Glide and twirl on the ice rink at Hyde Park and get a jump start on holiday shopping at Christmas markets in Leicester Square and the Tate Modern during your five-day stay. As a bonus, keep in mind your dollar will go further in London than it has in years, adding an automatic discount to all your shopping, dining and sightseeing.

Escape dropping temps and head for sun and fun at an all-inclusive resort in Jamaica. Swap turkey for jerk chicken at the sprawling Croydon Plantation, a coffee and pineapple plantation nestled in the Catadupa Mountains. Tours of the plantation include a barbecue lunch, Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee and panoramic views of the island escape. Spend the rest of your extended weekend working on your tan on the pristine white sand of Doctor's Cave Beach and snapping enviable sand-in-toes selfies.

While it's a year-round value getaway, Mexico City, Mexico, is particularly appealing at Thanksgiving because of its balmy temperatures, substantial savings and hot culinary scene. Work up an appetite people watching at Zocalo (the Plaza de la Constitución), one of the largest public squares in the world, and exploring the Catedral Metropolitana at the north end of the plaza and the Palacio Nacional on the east side of Zocalo. The capital city is home to many famous restaurants like Fonda Margarita, a classic spot with a line at the door beginning at dawn for home-style fare like albóndigas and tortas de carne (meat patties). Trust us, you won't miss the turkey here.

Dublin, Ireland, is a compact city and the ideal place for those who love art. It's an even more appealing destination thanks to a plethora of free options. Free attractions include the National Museum of Ireland, Natural History Museum, National Gallery, IMMA - National Museum of Modern Art and the Science Gallery, but the special part about coming here Thanksgiving weekend is Dublin Gallery Weekend, a visual arts festival Nov. 25-27 in which 30 galleries across the Irish capital host events like artist and curator talks, walking tours and workshops.

What better place to indulge in gluttony -- a hallmark of Thanksgiving -- than in Sin City? Endless buffets, cabanas and cocktails, concerts and casinos galore make Las Vegas an adults' playground (but it is increasingly becoming family-friendly, so it's also great for parents traveling with kids in tow). Work off Thanksgiving dinner with a stroll along The Strip. If luck is on your side, you might even win your next vacation at the blackjack table.

In all, we've picked 11 value vacations for Thanksgiving this year, covering the gamut of travel preferences -- from city trips to sun and sand spots. Take Atlanta, Georgia, (down 17%) which is easy to fly into, and offers a slew of great attractions, like the largest aquarium in the Americas. For an adventurous weekend with ecotourism opportunities galore, San Jose, Costa Rica, (down 12%) offers an affordable option. Travelers to Barcelona, Spain, (down 13%) can take advantage of low season pricing, along with a sneak peek at Christmas celebrations, which get underway the last week of November. For shopaholics, New York City (down 12%) is a Black Friday paradise with plenty of cheap ways to have fun after the shopping's done. For a quick getaway, a flight to Miami or Fort Lauderdale (both down 16%) will get you maximum time on the beach. If you've always been curious about Portland, Oregon (down 14%), a long weekend here means tax-free shopping on top of Black Friday bargains. For the entire list of Thanksgiving travel deals, visit Cheapflights.com's Thanksgiving getaways: 11 value destinations for a turkey day sneak away in 2016, at .

