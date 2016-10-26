drchrono Mobile EHR App Gets a Major Update

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Inc., the industry leading Electronic Health Record (EHR), practice management, medical billing and healthcare API platform on iPad, iPhone and web, today announced a major update to its . The update to iPad and iPhone app brings new design elements to improve user experience and accessibility. The mobile EHR app is designed to provide consistency in the layout and function of the app while maximizing screen real estate for workflow components. The new design follows Apple's iOS Human Interface Guidelines. The end goal of the redesign was to create a simpler iOS EHR app any provider could figure out how to use within minutes.

Key highlights of the newly redesigned drchrono EHR app for iPhone and iPad include:

An Elegant, Simpler, and Modern User Interface:

Reducing clutter by removing side panels to maximize screen real estate.

Removal of hamburger-style menu.

Consistent modal popups throughout the app to access data.

Introduction of a tab bar.

Rethinking Accessibility:

Newly introduced bottom 'Tab Bar' for navigation of the five most essential workflow categories: Dashboard, EHR, Message Center, Tasks, and Account Settings.

Elements colored in blue now consistently indicate an item or text is interactive. Items in blue can be tapped on to access other screens, reveal a menu, or select an option.

The upper navigation bar '+' button can now be used to universally create new patients, appointments, photos, and logs.

Universal access to a patient information from anyplace within the app. All patient information has been consolidated to one menu accessed by tapping on a patient's name.

All information in 'Appointment Details' is now consolidated on one scrollable screen.

Improved search functionality -- finding patients and viewing recent patients can now be searched simultaneously through the same search bar.

Other New Features:

Pharmacy location pin is now tappable on the map.

Patient Superbill now viewable on the billing section of the clinical workflow.

Easily add and edit Allergies, Medications, Problems, and Patient Flags.

"The newly developed drchrono EHR app leverages the intuitive nature of Apple iPad and iPhone. The new app is designed to provide a simple and amazing experience. Our goal is to create a user-friendly medical record," said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-founder of drchrono. "The app redesign brings medical practices a simpler yet more powerful workflow. The simplicity of the new app inherently lowers implementation time and allows providers to get to the clinical data they need easily."

