Elastic Releases 5.0: the Integrated Open Source Stack to Build Highly Scalable, Real-Time Data Applications

New X-Pack features enable developers to extend the Elastic Stack with security, monitoring, alerting, Graph, and reporting capabilities Elastic achieves the 75 million download milestone across its entire product line

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA and AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash, now known as the , has announced the general availability of its 5.0 release, both for download and on Elastic Cloud. Elastic's products, today widely used for solving mission-critical use cases like search, logging, and analytics, have been downloaded more than 75 million times since 2012.

"The launch of 5.0 represents Elastic's new strategy for developing and releasing software, and kicks off the next phase of our company's evolution as we have greatly improved how our products work together," said Shay Banon, Elastic Co-Founder & CTO. "The power of the Elastic Stack has always been more than just the sum of its individual parts. 5.0 takes that to the next level by giving users a simplified getting started experience, capacity to handle more data, and increased performance for solving their many use cases."

The 5.0 release brings powerful new features for developers in startups and enterprises to achieve even more with the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), X-Pack (commercial extensions for security, monitoring, alerting, reporting, and Graph), and Elastic Cloud. The 5.0 release aligns all of Elastic's products on the same release schedule to make it even easier and faster for developers to build, test, and upgrade their applications.

Some of the new 5.0 features include:

80% increase in indexing performance

25% increase in search performance with Lucene 6 updates (multi-dimensional points)

50% query improvement to geopoint search with implementation of LatLonPoint

A new Instant Aggregations feature to enable better caching of search requests

A new, safe default scripting language called Painless

Timelion is now a supported app for time series data

New Sharing UI to share dashboards and visualizations

Ability to set scripting language for Elasticsearch, including Painless

New logging functionality with Log4j2 framework

New monitoring APIs to retrieve runtime metrics

Native Spark streaming support with Elasticsearch for Hadoop connector

Metricbeat to get metrics from external services and send data to Elasticsearch

Release of Ingest Node for pre-processing and enriching documents

One click install of X-Pack for security, monitoring, alerting, reporting, and Graph

Security Management UI to allow users to create and manage users and roles

Consolidated Monitoring UI to monitor Kibana and Elasticsearch servers

New X-Pack reporting feature for sharing and distributing dashboards

"As we've moved beyond search into new use cases, our incredible user community and customers have pushed us to create new products and features that help them push boundaries with their data to solve critical problems within their organizations," said Steven Schuurman, Elastic Co-Founder and CEO. "I would like to thank the many contributors, our community, and our customers for helping us achieve this big 5.0 milestone."

Elastic is the world's leading software provider for making structured and unstructured data usable in real time for use cases like search, logging, and analytics. Founded in 2012 by the people behind the Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash open source projects, the Elastic Stack, X-Pack, and Elastic Cloud have had more than 75 million cumulative downloads to date.

