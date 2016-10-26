Allocadia Provides Every Marketer With Unparalleled Insights Into Marketing Performance With New Dashboards

Latest Release Amplifies the Value of Budgeting, Planning and Performance Solution by Providing Marketers With a One-Of-A-Kind, Holistic View of Return on Investments and Guidance to Make Smarter, Data-Driven Decisions

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- , the leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), today released a complete new set of marketing dashboards for its MPM solution to provide marketers with deeper and more actionable insights into how they are managing and leveraging their investments. Now more easily than ever, marketers can track how plans are shaping up and aligning across the organization, revealing exactly what's working and what isn't and empowering marketers to immediately reallocate budget dollars to maximize return on investments.

Unlike Business Intelligence (BI) and other marketing performance solutions, Allocadia delivers a comprehensive data set that includes core investment and plan data that typically lives in spreadsheets. By marrying this rich data with marketing results and delivering it in a set of compelling persona-based dashboards, Allocadia provides all marketers with a unique view of performance insights to give them the confidence to make strategic decisions that are aligned to both the marketing plan and corporate goals.

"B2B marketers are understandably under pressure to demonstrate how their efforts create value for the business and impact revenue," said Ross Graber, Senior Research Director, Marketing Operations Strategies, SiriusDecisions. "Too often, results get presented without any mention of the resources involved in creating them. Performance management solutions which tie investment data to results are critical in evaluating the effectiveness of marketing's efforts and ultimately, enabling marketers to increase the value of their contributions."

The product of extensive customer and industry research, Allocadia's marketing dashboards significantly amplify the value of its MPM solution by:

"Seeing the ecstatic reactions of our customers to these innovations is what inspires us to continue to push the boundaries of marketing performance insights so they can run marketing with confidence," said Katherine Berry, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Allocadia. "We have always collaborated with our leading-edge customers and partners to both define and demonstrate excellence in Marketing Performance Management. Today we are continuing to lead the way with insights that tell a clear story around marketing results."

"Allocadia is our platform of choice to manage our marketing investments, globally, all in one place," said Ryan Danner, Director, Global Marketing at Red Hat. "These new and improved dashboards will help increase our agility as marketers and enable us to make more real-time, data-driven decisions to optimize our activities and spend for maximum impact in market."

.

About Allocadia

Allocadia empowers marketers to run marketing more effectively by providing them with greater control over their marketing plans and investments and giving them the insights they need to drive revenue. The recognized leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), Allocadia serves more than 150 customers and thousands of users worldwide, and manages over $20 billion in marketing dollars for companies like Juniper Networks, VMware, Red Hat and Charles Schwab. To learn how other leading marketing organizations #RunMarketing, visit .

Contacts:



Allocadia

Kasia Finkelstein

604.305.0362





More information:

http://www.allocadia.com



PressRelease by

Allocadia

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 502997

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Allocadia

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease