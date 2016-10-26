       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Americas Best Talent Unrivaled to Debut January 2017

laExpose Production Inc. and recording artist BBQueen will premier its first launch of a reality talent showcase on Sunday, January 22, 2017 called America Best Talent Unrivaled.

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release

Brentwood, TN. October 26, 2016 - laExpose Production Inc. and recording artist BBQueen will premier its first launch of a reality talent showcase on Sunday, January 22, 2017 called America Best Talent Unrivaled.

The theme for the event is Dont Be Americas Best Kept Secret! and it will be held in Music City Nashville TN. It will feature performances from BBQueen &The Lady Fingerz Project, Dwayne S. Coley of Jacksonville FL., Sylvia Fedrick and Shunice Sullivan of Chicago IL., and surprise guests.

Macaiah Tillman, Ph.D said, Talent shows are fun! They involve the community, state-wide and nation-wide contestants which we hope to eventually expand globally. Most of all, they give locals a chance to show off their special skills!

Dr. LaVerne Adekunle said there are many reasons for another talent showcase, including recognizingoverlooked authors and visual arts giving them a 60 second presentation for their work.

She added that the show will feature singers, dancers, instrumentalist and other performers of all ages competing to be on television.

Among its significant features will include comedy, magic acts, modeling, poetry, artistry, and spoken word artist with the results decided by audience vote.

Tickets can be purchased on the website. Prices are $35.00 which includes a buffet meal respectively (at) www.IamUnrivaled.com

About laExpose

laExpose Production Inc. is a non-profit organization that empowers the people we serve by supporting their marketing needs. Through its other programs, the organization invests in events that supports and contributes to a variety of charitable causes under its global umbrella.

laExpose seeks to identify, recruit, and educate a new generation of talents teaching gratitude, integrity, and community service embracing diversity.

For more information and or sponsorship please contact Assistant Noman via telephone 615-839-7922 or email services(at)laExpose.com



Media Contact:
Noman Monir
615-839-7922
More information:
http://www.iamunrivaled.com/



