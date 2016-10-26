Global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission Market to Grow at 7.39% CAGR

Global automotive transmission size has been more than 90 million sets in 2015, up 1.1% year on year. Concerning the passenger vehicle market, automatic transmission has accounted for 56%, of which, dual clutch transmission (DCT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT) are showing the fastest growth, reaching above 20% and 30% respectively; AT is in a state of slow growth; the market size of automated manual transmission (AMT) has been slightly declining.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, October 26, 2016: Market Research Hub (MRH) recently announced the addition of a new report, titled Global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Industry 2016, Trends and Forecast Report. This report is a professional and in-depth research on the worlds regional market current conditions of CVT industry. The report offers detailed analysis on the drivers, trends, restraints and some other key factors that can have impact on the Global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission Industry sales in key markets of North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. A thorough analysis on the key markets in countries including U.S., Germany, Japan, and China is offered in the report.



A continuously variable transmission (CVT), is a form of automatic transmission that provides more useable power, better fuel economy and a smoother driving experience than a traditional automatic transmission. This transmission changes gears perfectly through an infinite number of effective gear ratios. CVT swaps the planetary gear set of a standard automatic transmission with two variable-diameter pulleys, each formed like a pair of opposing cones, with a metal belt or chain running between them. In the automobiles industry, it is demandable because the CVT boost up the most efficient engine speed for each situation and keeps it constant even if the vehicle is accelerating speedily. Improved CVTs are capable of handling more powerful engines that were developed in the late 90s and early 2000s, and CVTs can now be found in cars from Nissan, Audi, Honda, Mitsubishi, and many other automakers.



According to research, the global continuously variable transmission system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% over the period 2016-2020. Through the industry plans and policies, competitive landscape analysis and growth prospects in the upcoming years, the report also describes import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, gross margins and 2011-2016 revenue for each company. The market is continuously growing CVT technology has more takers than the much-hyped dual-clutch transmission technology.





Further the report discusses about the leading players with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, cost and revenue. There are some of the key vendors of the global automotive continuously variable transmission industry, such as:



Honda

BOSCH

TOYOTA

JATCO

Punch Powertrain

Schaeffler

Subaru



At the end of the report, the new project investments feasibility based on the SWOT analysis are also mentioned in the report. This will help to understand the key strategic methods for the new firm entrants into the automotive continuously variable transmission industry.





