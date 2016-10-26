Pressure BioSciences' PCT Platform Featured at Official Launch of Major Cancer Research Center Recently Chosen as a Collaborator in the US "Cancer Moonshot" Initiative

Global Life Science Companies, Cancer Research Leaders, and Worldwide Dignitaries Celebrate the Opening of ProCan -- an International Centre for Cancer Research -- with Goal to Transform the Way that Cancer is Diagnosed and Treated

(firmenpresse) - SOUTH EASTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling pressure cycling technology ("PCT")-based sample preparation solutions to the large and growing worldwide life sciences industry, today announced its featured participation in the recent opening of The ACRF International Centre for the Proteome of Human Cancer ("ProCan"), located in newly renovated laboratory facilities at the Children's Medical Research Institute ("CMRI") near Sydney, Australia.

In addition to PBI, ProCan and CMRI scientists, presentations were made by other invitees, including representatives from SCIEX, Ilumina, Beckman-Coulter, and NextBio, as well as from Dr. Tiannan Guo of Professor Ruedi Aebersold's lab at the world-renowned Institute of Molecular Systems Biology (Zurich, Switzerland). Professor Aebersold is generally considered to be one of the leading proteomics scientists in the world.

ProCan expects to analyze a minimum of 10,000 cancer tumor samples per year over the next seven years with cutting-edge protein analysis instruments and other lab tools. It is anticipated that data from their studies will trigger discoveries illuminating causes of cancer, providing invaluable guidance on cancer treatment options and creating a new era in standard operating procedures applied in cancer testing laboratories worldwide.

"ProCan is very simple in concept but massive in scale," said CMRI Director, Professor Roger Reddel, who is also a co-leader of ProCan. "We believe the results of ProCan will greatly improve the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnosis and provide clinicians an enhanced capability to choose the most effective treatment option for each individual patient's cancer and, importantly, to avoid those treatments that are likely to be unsuccessful. This will reduce treatment toxicity and improve cancer treatment outcomes in children and adults -- worldwide." (Source of quote plus more information on ProCan and CMRI can be found at .)

In June 2016, ProCan purchased the first three commercially released, next-generation PCT-based instruments, the Barocycler 2320EXTREME (the "2320EXT"). A short video introducing the 2320EXT can be viewed at .

In their planned analysis of 70,000-plus tumor samples, ProCan will combine PBI's Barocycler 2320EXT system for sample preparation with SCIEX's SWATH data independent-acquisition mass spectrometry workflow on Triple TOF® 6600 Systems. The advantages of this method ("PCT-SWATH") have been the focus of scientific journal articles by Dr. Aebersold, Dr. Guo, and others over the past several years.

SCIEX is a global leader in life science analytical technologies. In January 2016, PBI and SCIEX announced an exclusive, two-year, worldwide co-marketing agreement under which PBI and SCIEX will co-promote PBI's PCT systems with SCIEX's SWATH-based proteomics workflows.

Dr. Alexander Lazarev, Vice President of R&D at PBI said: "We were honored when ProCan recognized and selected the PCT platform for the significant advantages in sample preparation that it affords. Reproducibility, speed, automation, and enhanced protein extraction and digestion are all critical elements in the preparation of samples for analysis. When these sample preparation attributes of PCT are combined with the leading quality of SCIEX mass spectrometers, we believe that ProCan and other users of PCT-SWATH will significantly increase their chances to discover new and potentially important biomarkers of cancer."

Dr. Nate Lawrence, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for PBI, commented: "CMRI was recently named an official collaborator of the US National Cancer Institute's "Cancer Moonshot" initiative, whose goal is to accelerate what would normally take ten years of cancer research into completion in the next five years. We believe that the Cancer Moonshot initiative will strategically support and accelerate the field of precision (personalized) medicine through studies such as those planned at CMRI, which could lead to better identification, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer. We are proud to be a part of this very important and inspiring program."

Dr. Lawrence continued: "Nearly $1 Billion in new funding is planned for cancer research in the current US fiscal year, a portion of which could support the expansion of additional "industrialized proteomics" labs worldwide, similar to ProCan. With the recognition that ProCan and other cancer research programs are already giving to our recently released, next-generation 2320EXT Barocycler system, combined with our planned salesforce expansion and our SCIEX co-marketing program, we believe we will see robustly increasing sales of our PCT product line in 2017 and beyond."

