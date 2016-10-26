Airwheel M3 Is A DIY Smart Drifting Electric Board

In order to meet the requirements, playing sometimes gives priority to innovation and creation.

Airwheel thinks the skateboard should be more than simply a sports trend, and they want to redefine it as a means of transportation, and make it faster and easier. This was the original intention behind the creation of Airwheel M3.



In the contemporary world, rapidly changing styles cater to a desire for novelty and individualism. Airwheel M3 electric drift air board is one of the products of times. A remote control and a motor drive is added to M3 to make the skateboard as easier to learn, and as fast as possible. Though small, it has been equipped with SUV electrical power steering. Whats more, thanks to the cooperation of world-famous brand Tire, It is adopted the customized tires into M3. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/781419668200230912



Many users may feel very nervous if they start out at a high speed. So we have built-in a function that allows users to start as a slower speed and increase the speed as they gain confidence over the time. Airwheel M3 wireless remote control skateboard introduces 2.4G handheld remote to control the speed.



Of course, the more outstanding feature of Airwheel M3 electric skateboard lies in the DIY feature. From the feedback, players really like the Do It Yourself idea. Whether it is a common skater or professional skater, Airwheel wants everybody to enjoy his or her own skateboard. So they simplified the process and made it very easy to modify. You can modify the panels, the wheels. You can modify the battery. So its just very unique, a personalized board. If you want to make your board cooler, you can also paint it or add stickers. If the ranges are not up to expectations, you can even change the battery. You can really make your own unique board. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKSpuf8OPw





The optional and customizable DIY M3 electric air board lets you experience more possibilities.



