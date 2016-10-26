Media Advisory/Technical briefing on the Canadian Surface Combatant

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Members of the media are invited to join a technical briefing on the procurement for the Canadian Surface Combatant.

Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada and from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will deliver remarks and will be joined by senior officials from National Defence to answer questions.

