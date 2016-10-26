Technossus Wins 'Best Tech Work Culture' at 2016 Timmy Awards

Leader in Business Software Consulting and Integration Recognized by Local Tech Community for Cultivating an Inspirational and Innovative Employee Environment

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- , an award-winning software, solutions and technology consulting firm focused on providing customized, technology-driven business solutions, is proud to announce its win of the at The 2016 Timmy Awards. Hosted by Tech in Motion -- a national event series that brings local tech communities together -- the "Timmy's" recognize companies and individuals in 11 regions across the U.S. that strive to create the best places for technology professionals to work. This year, the Orange County and San Diego tech community chose Technossus from a field of 10 impressive finalists, including runner-up GoPro, as well as Cylance, Surfline and Crowdstrike. Total votes for all award nominees this year reached an unprecedented 12,731, making it a record count for the annual proceedings.

"We are excited to announce that Technossus has won the Best Tech Work Culture award at Orange County and San Diego's 2nd Annual Timmy Awards," said Tech in Motion organizer Jaime Vizzuett, division manager of Workbridge Associates Orange County. "This year, we were able to highlight finalists who were nominated by their peers because they are companies that are growing daily not only in size, but in the number of innovations they are sharing with the community. Technossus stood out because of the company's curiosity-driven mentality that breeds continuous learning and growth, which in turn helps tech talent stay in the region instead of going to LA or Silicon Valley."

Brian Goodman, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Technossus, was thrilled to accept the prize at the awards ceremony which took place on Wednesday, October 19th at UCI Applied Innovation in Irvine. "With our motto, 'Thank God it's Monday,' Technossus is constantly evolving its workplace to meet the creative and inspirational needs of its employees across the entire organizational chart," he states. "A huge thanks to Tech in Motion for hosting a wonderful event, and of course, to the Orange County and San Diego communities who voted for us. It was an honor just to be recognized alongside such strong contenders in the field of technology."

Since its inception in 2008, Technossus has become one of the fastest-growing technology consultancies in the nation, working closely with clients across multiple industries to design, build and implement customized solutions across desktop, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud. Technossus prides itself on its ability to maintain a roster of dedicated and passionate professionals. Frequent new hires bring in energy and enthusiasm to seasoned veterans who, in turn, mentor and educate them. Technossus also challenges its team to leverage the cutting edge tools it uses daily to compete in hackathons all over the world to continuously hone its skills and master new technologies.

To learn more, please visit .

: Presented by Tech in Motion, The Timmy's recognize the best in technology work culture, management, and startups in 11 regions across North America, including New York, San Francisco, and Toronto. The goal of the Timmy Awards is to recognize the companies striving to create better places for tech professionals to work in their local communities. Previous winners have included innovators such as Jet.com, LearnVest, Venmo, Trip Advisor, Gilt, Constant Contact, Casper, and Instacart. The next Timmy Awards ceremonies are the 2nd Annual Timmy Awards of both San Francisco and Washington, DC on December 8. Visit for more information.

Founded in 2008, Technossus is a privately held, award-winning software solutions and technology consulting firm started by industry experts to help companies design, develop and implement innovative software solutions. Our experts create enterprise applications and immersive user experiences while working collaboratively with clients to ensure the highest level of predictability and success. We attribute our rapid growth as one of the nation's fastest-growing technology solutions providers to our core values, which include our commitment to delivering exceptional value and quality to every client -- every time. We strive to be the most respected and trusted consulting firm in the industry, driven by passionate and creative technology professionals, who consistently exceed expectations and deliver solutions that transform businesses and cost-effectively enhance operational performance

