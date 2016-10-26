INGENICO GROUP: Double digit growth at the end of September - 2016 Objectives confirmed

Double digit growth at the end of September

2016 objectives confirmed







* Q3 2016 revenue of ?570 million, representing organic growth(1)of +7%



* Strong performance in ePayment business with 22% organic growth in the

third quarter

* Outstanding performances in Europe-Africa and Asia-Pacific in the

Terminal business

* Excluding United States and Brazil, organic growth of +18% in the third

quarter

* Revenue of ?1.703 billion for the first nine months , representing organic

growth[1] of 10%

* Objectives for 2016 maintained



* Organic growth(1) >=+7%

* EBITDA margin[2] >=20%







Ingenico Group ((Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) announced today its revenue for

the third quarter of 2016.





Philippe Lazare, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ingenico Group,

commented: "Our Q3 performance has been satisfactory, despite unfavorable market

conditions in the US and in Brazil during the quarter. Europe-Africa and Asia-

Pacific have performed outstandingly well, while ePayments is now back to

double-digit growth, as we anticipated. As such, we reaffirm our objectives for

2016.

The long-term fundamentals of our business model remain in place. Our

investments in on-line payment are yielding returns, with the ePayments division

expected to be a key growth driver for the future."







Revenue







+------------------+--------------------------+------------------------+

| | As of September 30, 2016 | Q3 2016 |

| +-----+--------------------+---+--------------------+

| | ?m | % change |?m | % change |



| | +-----------+--------+ +-----------+--------+

| | |Comparable1|Reported| |Comparable1|Reported|

+------------------+-----+-----------+--------+---+-----------+--------+

|Europe-Africa | 632 | 17% | 13% |224| 22% | 17% |

+------------------+-----+-----------+--------+---+-----------+--------+

|APAC & Middle East| 377 | 25% | 19% |114| 12% | 7% |

+------------------+-----+-----------+--------+---+-----------+--------+

|Latin America | 130 | -17% | -25% |44 | -24% | -20% |

+------------------+-----+-----------+--------+---+-----------+--------+

|North America | 209 | -5% | -6% |62 | -31% | -32% |

+------------------+-----+-----------+--------+---+-----------+--------+

|ePayments | 355 | 8% | 6% |126| 22% | 20% |

+------------------+-----+-----------+--------+---+-----------+--------+

|Total |1,703| 10% | 6% |570| 7% | 4% |

+------------------+-----+-----------+--------+---+-----------+--------+





Performance in the first nine months



In the first nine months of 2016, revenue totaled ?1.703 billion, representing a

6% increase on a reported basis, including a negative foreign exchange impact of

?64 million. Total revenue included ?1.172 billion generated by the Payment

Terminals business and ?531 million generated by Payment Services.



On a comparable basis(1) revenue growth was 10% higher than in the prior-year

period, a result that included a 10% increase in Payment Terminals and a 9%

increase in Payment Services.



The strong growth achieved since the start of the year in Europe was driven by

Ingenico Group's multi-local footprint and high-quality customer service. It

also reflects the Group's ability to take advantage of regulatory change in

mature markets. In Asia-Pacific, growth was particularly strong in Australia,

where the new Telium Tetra range was successfully launched, and in China, where

Ingenico Group has continued to enjoy high volume. In contrast, Brazil's

unfavorable macro-economic conditions heavily affected business volumes in Latin

America. In North America, as indicated in early September, Ingenico Group was

confronted with a sudden decline in demand for its products, due to relaxation

of the deadline for EMV migration. Finally, investments in the ePayments

division over the last few months has led to strong sales momentum driven in

particular by implementation of the contract with Alipay.



Performance in the third quarter



In the third quarter of 2016, revenue totaled ?570 million, representing a 4%

increase on a reported basis, including a negative foreign exchange impact of

?14 million. Total revenue included ?384 million generated by the Terminals

business and ?186 million generated by Payment Services.



On a comparable basis(1) revenue growth was 7% higher than in the third quarter

of 2015, a result that included a 2% increase in Payment Terminals and an 18%

increase in Payment Services.



Compared with Q3 2015, the various divisions performed as follows on a like-for-

like basis and at constant exchange rates:



- Europe-Africa (+22%): Sales activity was quite brisk once again in the United

Kingdom and in the Nordic countries. The replacement cycle for PCI V1 terminals

was still strong, highlighting Ingenico Group's ability to take full advantage

of the opportunities created by favorable regulatory change in mature markets.

In France, growth remained solid, thanks to the high quality of the Group's

product range and customer service. In Eastern Europe, Ingenico Group increased

its market share during the quarter. The strategy initiated several years ago to

establish a presence in Greece enabled the Group to profit from the vigorous

demand created by legislation promoting electronic payment. In Russia, sales

doubled once again, driven by high-quality execution of the Sberbank contract.



At the same time, Payment Services continued to trend upwards. Transaction

volume grew in Germany and on the Axis platform.



- Asia-Pacific and Middle East (+12%): Sales are dynamic in China, where online-

offline convergence is bringing an important additional source of growth.

Successful Telium Tetra deployment in Australia was a further driver of third-

quarter sales.

In Turkey, the Group still has a large pipeline of orders and growth is in line

with expectations.



- Latin America (-24%): As anticipated, Ingenico Group was impacted by the

unfavorable macro-economic situation in Brazil, with lower volumes orders from

most acquirers. The Group continued to gain market shares in Mexico,

specifically in the retail segment, and started to deliver Telium Tetra

terminals to one of the main acquirers. Performance remained solid throughout

the rest of the region.



- North America (-31%): The US market was heavily impacted by EMV policy change.

The resulting slowdown in EMV migration has masked the market share gains

recorded by the Group in the hospitality and retail businesses. In Canada,

Ingenico Group delivered a solid performance, driven by replacement of some

acquirers' installed base.



- ePayments (+22%): Operational performance was outstanding in the third

quarter. The stability of its platforms and enhanced service support allowed the

ePayments division to deliver strong growth.

The migration of the entire customer base to the new front office was

successfully carried out. Ingenico Group's platform meets the most demanding

standards.

Growth was accelerated by particularly high flows from certain key customers,

and it benefited from a favorable basis of comparison.





Outlook



The Group maintains its full-year objectives for organic revenue growth in 2016

at 7% or above, as well as for EBITDA margin, which is expected to be at 20% or

above.



Regarding the coming quarters, the trends observed today are as follows:

In Europe-Africa, after three quarters of particularly successful growth, the

Group expects a slowdown in the PCI V1 replacement cycle.

Asia-Pacific and Middle East Region should continue to grow driven by countries

which the Group has recently entered.

In Latin America, sales declines are expected to stabilize progressively.

In North America, activity will be further affected by unfavorable comparatives

in Q4 of this year and at the start of next year. However market share gains are

expected in new segments in the US. The ePayments division should maintain a

good level of growth.





This press release contains forward-looking statements. The trends and

objectives given in this release are based on data, assumptions and estimates

considered reasonable by Ingenico Group. These data, assumptions and estimates

may change or be amended as a result of uncertainties connected in particular

with the performance of Ingenico Group and its subsidiaries. These forward-

looking statements in no case constitute a guarantee of future performance, and

involve risks and uncertainties. Actual performance may differ materially from

that expressed or suggested in the forward-looking statements. Ingenico Group

therefore makes no firm commitment on the realization of the growth objectives

shown in this release. Ingenico Group and its subsidiaries, as well as their

executives, representatives, employees and respective advisors, undertake no

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this

release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or

otherwise. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities or financial

instruments.





About Ingenico Group



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless

payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce

across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest

payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,

national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for

financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the

world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify

payment and deliver their brand promise.

Learn more at www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] On a like-for-like basis at constant exchange rates.

[2] EBITDA is not an accounting term; it is a financial metric defined here as

profit from ordinary activities before depreciation, amortization and

provisions, and before share-based compensations.



