AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Awards EPC Contract to Outotec for Turnkey Delivery of Lithium Concentrate Plant in Brazil

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









Amsterdam, 26 October 2016 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced

Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to

announce that it has awarded an EPC contract to Outotec Oyj, Finland, for the

turnkey delivery of a lithium concentrate (spodumene) beneficiation plant at the

Mibra mine in Brazil.



The annual production capacity of the plant will be 90,000 tons of lithium

concentrate. The spodumene plant is expected to be operational in the first half

of 2018.



AMG's recent marketing activities have reinforced the economic assumptions

behind the project, including the plan for a timely expansion to an annual

capacity of 140,000 tons of lithium concentrate.



The recovery of lithium-bearing minerals from existing tailings, a by-product of

AMG's tantalum operations in Brazil, is expected to result in a cost-leading

production process.





About AMG



AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO(2) reduction

trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and

provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation,

infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings,

ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and

silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment

and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the

transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production

facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United

States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service



offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).



For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels(at)amg-nv.com



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are

"forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning

AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies,

future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing

needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive

strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production,

reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's

business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the

political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that

is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words

"expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and

similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward

looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve

inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist

that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking

statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as

of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or

undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking

statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with

regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which

any forward looking statement is based.





October 26 2016:

http://hugin.info/138060/R/2051290/767750.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.amg-nv.com



PressRelease by

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 503013

Character count: 4605

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease