(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, 26 October 2016 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced
Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to
announce that it has awarded an EPC contract to Outotec Oyj, Finland, for the
turnkey delivery of a lithium concentrate (spodumene) beneficiation plant at the
Mibra mine in Brazil.
The annual production capacity of the plant will be 90,000 tons of lithium
concentrate. The spodumene plant is expected to be operational in the first half
of 2018.
AMG's recent marketing activities have reinforced the economic assumptions
behind the project, including the plan for a timely expansion to an annual
capacity of 140,000 tons of lithium concentrate.
The recovery of lithium-bearing minerals from existing tailings, a by-product of
AMG's tantalum operations in Brazil, is expected to result in a cost-leading
production process.
About AMG
AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO(2) reduction
trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and
provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation,
infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.
AMG produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings,
ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and
silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment
and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the
transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.
With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production
facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United
States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service
offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).
For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804
Steve Daniels
Senior Vice President
sdaniels(at)amg-nv.com
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are
"forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning
AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies,
future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing
needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive
strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production,
reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's
business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the
political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that
is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words
"expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and
similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward
looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve
inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist
that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking
statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as
of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking
statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with
regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which
any forward looking statement is based.
October 26 2016:
http://hugin.info/138060/R/2051290/767750.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.amg-nv.com
Date: 10/26/2016 - 18:00
Language: English
News-ID 503013
Character count: 4605
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
Stadt: Amsterdam
Number of hits: 64
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.125
|Registriert Heute:
|17
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|204
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.