Nexity : 9M 2016 business activity and revenue

9M 2016 BUSINESS ACTIVITY

AND REVENUE







Paris, Wednesday, 26 October 2016









Robust business activity:



* Residential real estate: 10,692 new home reservations[1] in France at 30

September 2016, up 42% in volume and 33% in value compared to the first 9

months of 2015



* On a like-for-like basis, 10,397 new home reservations in France at 30

September 2016, up 39% in volume and 30% in value

* Commercial real estate: ?248 million in orders at end-September 2016

* Group backlog: up 13.5%, reaching a record ?3.7 billion, i.e. 18 months'

revenue from development activities[2]

* Revenue: ?2,019 million at 30 September 2016 (stable)

Acquisitions and partnerships:



* Successful start of the tie-up with Edouard Denis, consolidated since 1 July

2016 within the Group's Residential real estate division

* Majority stake acquired in Primosud (finalised on 14 October 2016)

* Strategic partnership announced with AEgide-Domitys[3], the French market

leader for serviced senior residences (Nexity's stake raised from 38.15% to

45.15% of the share capital)

Outlook for 2016:



* Nexity's new home reservations growth outlook revised upward, now expected

to outperform[4] the French market (estimated growth of 15-20%, with around

120,000 reservations for 2016)

* Commercial real estate order intake: at least ?250 million

* 2016 revenue: stable, around ?3 billion

* 2016 current operating profit target: at least ?245 million

* Proposed renewal of a ?2.20 per share dividend in 2017[5]





Alain Dinin, Chairman and CEO of Nexity, commented:



"The French residential market has maintained its strong momentum, driven by

very low interest rates, effective housing stimulus measures and a growing



appetite in France for property. Since the beginning of 2016, Nexity has roundly

outperformed the market thanks to its effective sales organisation and its

strong presence in areas where demand is highest (such as Greater Paris,

reduced-VAT home sales and serviced residences). In 2016, Nexity's market share

should reach its highest level ever - around 12.5%, which is a market gain of

about 100 basis point. Our outlook remains positive, subject to the uncertainty

surrounding the timing of future interest rate hikes. It is still too early to

speculate on the upcoming presidential election's potential consequences on

housing policy, but we do not expect any fundamental change to take place.



In commercial real estate, where market conditions are also favourable, Nexity

delivered strong sales performance, and will beat its initial target of ?250

million in order intake.



With a backlog up 13% over the first nine months of the year, Nexity confirms

its organic growth potential. This was boosted by external growth: the majority

stake acquired in Edouard Denis represents an important addition to the group,

and the partnership is progressing in a highly satisfactory manner. The

strategic partnership with Ægide-Domitys, announced today, will enable Nexity to

add a new business line to its integrated real estate services platform, focused

on serviced residences and personal assistance services, which will be a growth

driver in the future."







***



9M 2016 business activity



Residential real estate



The retail market for new homes in France is expected to see growth of between

15% and 20% for 2016 (i.e. around 120,000 reservations[6]), boosted by

historically low mortgage rates (1.41%[7] on average in the third quarter of

2016).





-------------------------------------- --------- --------- ---------------

Reservations (units and ?m) 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change %

-------------------------------------- --------- --------- ---------------

New homes (France) 10,692 * 7,504 +42.5%



Subdivisions 1,491 1,277 +16.8%



International 338 159 x 2.1

-------------------------------------- --------- --------- ---------------

Total reservations (number of units) 12,521 8,940 +40.1%

-------------------------------------- --------- --------- ---------------

New homes (France) 1,974 * 1,483 +33.2%



Subdivisions 110 97 +13.1%



International 58 22 x 2.6

-------------------------------------- --------- --------- ---------------

Total reservations (?m incl. VAT) 2,142 1,602 +33.7%

-------------------------------------- --------- --------- ---------------

* Including 295 net reservations for Edouard Denis representing ?48

million incl. VAT





* New homes



At end-September 2016, the Group recorded 10,692 net new home reservations in

France, up 42% by volume and 33% by value (?1,974 million) year-on-year.



On a like-for-like basis, at 30 September 2016, net new home reservations in

France were up 39% in volume (10,397 reservations) and 30% in value (?1,927

million) with respect to 30 September 2015. At end-September 2016, the disparity

observed between the increase in the number of reservations and the increase in

expected revenue from reservations is mainly due to the lower average price of

bulk sales (down 11% with respect to the same period in 2015) and to an

unfavourable product mix effect on retail sales (see the "Average sale price &

floor area" table below).



In the third quarter of 2016, net new home reservations in France increased by

53% in volume and 41% in value year-on-year (41% and 31%, respectively, on a

like-for-like basis).



--------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- ---------

Breakdown of new home reservations by

client

France (number of units) - Exclusive

of Edouard Denis 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change %

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- ---------

Homebuyers 2,692 26% 1,875 25% +43.6%



o/w: - first-time buyers 2,066 20% 1,434 19% +44.1%



- other homebuyers 626 6% 441 6% +42.0%



Individual investors 4,700 45% 3,499 47% +34.3%



Professional landlords 3,005 29% 2,130 28% +41.1%

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- ---------

Total new home reservations 10,397 100% 7,504 100% +38.6%

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- ---------



The first nine months of financial year 2016 saw continued growth across all

client segments.



On a like-for-like basis:



* Reservations made by first-time buyers were up 44% with respect to the first

nine months of 2015, still boosted by the new PTZ interest-free loan scheme,

which took effect on 1 January 2016. At end-September 2016, 63% of Nexity's

first-time buyer clients had a PTZ interest-free loan;



* Reservations by individual investors also surged in the first nine months of

2016 (up 34% year-on-year), driven by appealing government stimulus measures

for the housing sector, very low interest rates and a growing appetite in

France for property. This trend should continue, especially following the

French government's announcement that the Pinel scheme will be extended

until the end of 2017;



* Reservations by professional landlords were up 41%, with an increase in the

share of reservations made by social housing operators (84% at end-September

2016, versus 68% at end-September 2015); and



* In terms of geographic distribution, reservations made in the first nine

months of the year increased in both the Paris region (up 43%) and the rest

of France (up 36%). As in the first half of 2016, the increase in

reservations by individual clients was more pronounced in the Paris region

(up 52%) than in the rest of France (up 30%).



------------------------------------------------- --------- --------- ---------

Average Sale price & floor area* 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change %

------------------------------------------------- --------- --------- ---------

Average home price incl. VAT per sq.m (?) 3,784 3,841 -1.5%



Average floor area per home (sq.m) 55.9 56.0 -0.3%



Average price incl. VAT per home (?k) 211.4 215.1 -1.7%

------------------------------------------------- --------- -------------------

* Excluding bulk sales, Iselection, PERL and

Edouard Denis





At end-September 2016, the average price of homes reserved by Nexity's

individual clients[8] was down 1.7% with respect to end-September 2015, due to

changes in the product mix (reservations in serviced residences - which concern

smaller units with a lower average sale price - increased by 53% during the

period - up 80% including bulk sales[9]) and the proportion of reservations

located in 5.5% reduced-VAT zones (which made up 19% of reservations at end-

September 2016 with 1,440 units versus 17% at end-September 2015 with 907 units

- a 59% increase in volume).



In the first nine months of 2016, the number of units launched[10] by Nexity

rose by 22% (10,683 units, versus 8,778 units at end-September 2015), in line

with the growth in reservations. The unsold completed stock of new residential

units remained very low (78 homes). The average level of pre-selling recorded at

the time construction work was started increased year-on-year (72% on average,

versus 68% the previous year).



At end-September 2016, the business potential[11] for new homes totalled 36,386

units, up 10% from end-September 2015, illustrating Nexity's capacity to

replenish its potential supply.



* Subdivisions



Subdivision reservations totalled 1,491 units, a significant increase of 17%

compared to end-September 2015, with the average price of net reservations from

individuals remaining stable at ?75k.



* International



Nexity recorded 338 international new home reservations in the first nine months

of 2016. In Poland, the number of reservations came to 248 units, with a

satisfactory pace of sales activity across all projects. In Italy,

90 reservations were recorded at end-September 2016.

Commercial real estate



In the third quarter of 2016, transaction volumes in the Paris region's

commercial real estate market totalled ?5.5 billion, bringing the total invested

since the beginning of the year to ?12.4 billion.



The rental market kept going strong in the third quarter, with take-up in the

Paris region amounting to 592,000 sq.m and office space marketed at end-

September 2016 exceeding 1.7 million sq.m, up 14% year-on-year[12].



Nexity booked orders totalling ?248 million at end-September 2016, of which ?66

million were for wood-frame constructions[13]. In the third quarter, Nexity

signed a VEFA (off-plan sale) contract with Crédit Agricole Assurances for the

Online building (totalling 18,000 sq.m) located in Rueil-Malmaison (west of

Paris). The initial target of ?250 million in orders for 2016 will be exceeded.

Several development projects are currently in the start-up phase and should be

placed on the market within the next few months.

Services and Distribution Networks



In Real estate services to companies, the volume of units under management

totalled 12.2 million sq.m at end-September 2016, stable with respect to end-

December 2015.



In Real estate services to individuals, the portfolio of units under management

for individuals (887,600 units at 30 September 2016) was down 2.4% on a like-

for-like basis relative to end-December 2015 (a similar level to the previous

year).

In the very buoyant brokerage for residential properties market (up 14% from the

previous 12-month period[14], with 843,000 deeds of sale), sales in Nexity's

Services division were up 10%.



In Distribution Networks, the number of provisional sale agreements (compromis)

recorded in the third quarter by Century 21 and Guy Hoquet l'Immobilier was up

7% year-on-year, with the number of franchisees remaining stable (1,221 agencies

at end-September 2016 versus 1,220 at end-September 2015).





Urban regeneration (Villes & Projets)



At end-September 2016, the land development potential of Nexity's urban

regeneration business (Villes & Projets) was down 11% to 474,000 sq.m[15] versus

year-end 2015 on account of parts of some projects being transferred to the

development phase. No additions to the portfolio were recorded in the first nine

months of 2016.

Digital and Innovation



In line with its strategic plan, Nexity continued to invest in innovative

projects focused on digital transformation. Nine months after its December 2015

launch, Bien'ici - a next-generation property listings website in which Nexity

has a 40% stake alongside a consortium of real estate professionals (Consortium

des Professionnels de l'Immobilier) - has seen a steady stream of membership

requests from professionals to place their paid listings.



Nexity's other innovative projects include:

* The "Alfred by Nexity" app, a digital butler developed by the Group for its

"smart home" clients, was awarded the Netexplo Change Grand Prix as the most

innovative digital initiative among French companies in 2016[16];

* An operational partnership with Lucibel, an innovative French company that

designs, manufactures and markets solutions and services based on LiFi

technology[17]; and

* The opening of a "smart" agency in Lyon, an innovative, intuitive space that

enriches the customer experience with digital tools, new technologies and

specialist advisers[18].







IFRS 11 Joint Arrangements, the application of which is mandatory as of 1

January 2014, states that joint ventures must be accounted for using the equity

method (whereas before they could be proportionately consolidated). Nexity's

joint ventures are mainly co-development vehicles in Residential and Commercial

real estate. For operational reporting and management purposes, Nexity continues

to apply proportionate consolidation to its joint ventures, which in its view

provides a more accurate reflection of the Group's performance and the risks to

which it may be exposed.



Revenue - Operational reporting



In the first nine months of 2016, Nexity recorded revenue of ?2,018.9 million

(down 1% year-on-year).



------------------------------------ --------- --------- ---------

? millions 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change %

------------------------------------ --------- --------- ---------

Residential real estate 1,457.5 1,352.4 +7.8%



Commercial real estate 189.4 305.0 -37.9%



Services and Distribution Networks 368.5 372.5 -1.1%



Other activities 3.4 11.3 -69.5%

------------------------------------ --------- --------- ---------

Total Group revenue* 2,018.9 2,041.1 -1.1%

------------------------------------ --------- --------- ---------

* Revenue generated by the Residential and Commercial divisions from VEFA off-

plan sales and CPI development contracts is recognised using the percentage-of-

completion method, i.e. on the basis of notarised sales and pro-rated to reflect

the progress of incurred construction costs.







· Residential real estate revenue totalled ?1,457.5 million, up 8%

relative to the same period in 2015. This change was mainly due to the surge in

Iselection's revenues but also to a favourable base effect for PERL, for which

the first nine months of 2015 had been affected by restatements in the opening

balance sheet and remeasurements of assets and liabilities to fair value as part

of the purchase price allocation (PPA). After accounting for similar

restatements, Edouard Denis' revenue did not contribute to Nexity's consolidated

revenue for the period, despite being consolidated since 1 July 2016.



· In Commercial real estate, in line with Nexity's expectations, revenue

for the first nine months of 2016 (?189.4 million) was down 38% with respect to

the first nine months of 2015, which had been boosted by substantial

contributions from two Paris-region projects: "Eco Campus" in Châtillon and "Le

Nuovo" in Clichy, which were delivered in late 2015 and early 2016,

respectively. The ramp-up of projects signed in 2015 and 2016 will gradually

impact the upcoming quarters.



· The Services and Distribution Networks division recognised revenue of

?368.5 million, slightly lower than at end-September 2015. Higher revenue from

Distribution Networks (up 9%) virtually offset lower revenue from the Services

businesses (down 2%). Revenue from property management to individuals grew

slightly (up 1%), spurred on by the momentum of the brokerage business, while

revenue from Studéa and Real estate services to companies was down year-on-year.



· Revenue from Other activities (?3.4 million versus ?11.3 million at

end-September 2015) includes the sale of development rights outside the Group by

Villes & Projets, rents received in connection with the Group's investment

activities and revenue generated by the Blue Office business (shared offices in

the Paris region).







Revenue (IFRS)



In IFRS terms, revenue for the first nine months of 2016 was ?1,954 million, up

3% compared to consolidated revenue of ?1,899 million at 30 September 2015. This

figure excludes revenue from joint ventures, in accordance with IFRS 11, which

requires joint ventures to be accounted for via the equity method instead of

proportionately consolidated as they were before.



Backlog - Order book at 30 September 2016



--------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- ---------

? millions, excluding VAT 30 Sep. 2016 31 Dec. 2015 Change %

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- ---------

Residential real estate - New homes * 2,957 2,573 +14.9%



Residential real estate - 230 233 -1.5%

Subdivisions



Residential real estate backlog 3,187 2,806 +13.6%



Commercial real estate backlog 550 487 +12.9%

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- ---------

Total Group backlog 3,736 3,293 +13.5%

--------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- ---------

* Including International, PERL and

Iselection - Exclusive of Edouard

Denis







The Group's order book at end-September 2016 stood at ?3,736 million, up 13%

from end-2015 and equivalent to 18 months' revenue from Nexity's development

activities[19].





***

















Financial calendar and practical information





* 2016 annual results Tuesday, 21 February 2017 (after market close)









A conference call on Q3 2016 revenue and business activity will be held in

English at 6:30 p.m. CET on Wednesday, 26 October 2016.

The presentation accompanying this conference will be available on the Group's

website from 6:15 p.m. CET and may be viewed at the following address:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/gb8bbznf



The conference call will be available on replay at

http://www.nexity.fr/immobilier/groupe/finance/slides-show/webcast from the

following day.







Disclaimer

The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use

to determine its targets are subject to change or modification due notably to

economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible

that some of the risks described in Section 4 of the Document de Référence filed

with the AMF under number D.16-0325 on 13 April 2016 could have an impact on the

Group's activities and the Company's ability to achieve its objectives.

Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve

the targets described, and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or

otherwise revise this information.

This press release is considered a quarterly financial report as defined in the

Transparency Directive transposed by the AMF.







AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and

solutions for private individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to

best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.

Our business lines - real estate brokerage, management, design, development,

planning, advisory and related services - are now optimally organised to serve

and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are

resolutely committed to all of our clients, but also to the environment and

society as a whole.



Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext's Compartment A

Member of the indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All

Tradable

Ticker symbol: NXI - Reuters: NXI.PA - Bloomberg: NXI FP

ISIN code: FR0010112524

______



CONTACTS

Blandine CASTARÈDE - Head of Communication and Brand Strategy / +33 (0)1

85 55 15 52 - bcastarede(at)nexity.fr

Anne GINDT - Communication Manager / +33 (0)1 85 55 10 54 - agindt(at)nexity.fr

Domitille Vielle - Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)1 85 55 19 34 -

investorrelations(at)nexity.fr







ANNEXES





ANNEX 1: RESERVATIONS BY QUARTER



------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

2016 2015 2014

------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Number of

units

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

New homes 3,624 4,121 2,947 4,237 2,368 2,949 2,187 3,653 2,175 2,722 1,815



- o/w Edouard

Denis 295



Subdivisions 420 654 417 925 400 556 321 836 395 547 326



International 95 170 73 133 103 42 14 7 73 10 3

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Total (number 4,139 4,945 3,437 5,295 2,871 3,547 2,522 4,496 2,643 3,279 2,144

of units)

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Value, in ?m

incl. VAT

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

New homes 666 772 536 803 473 595 415 677 419 475 353



- o/w Edouard

Denis 48



Subdivisions 30 48 32 69 29 45 23 63 29 42 29



International 17 28 13 19 15 6 2 2 10 1 -2

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Total (?m 713 848 581 891 516 646 440 742 458 518 380

incl. VAT)

--------------- ------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------





ANNEX 2: REVENUE



After accounting for restatements in the opening balance sheet and

remeasurements of assets and liabilities to fair value as part of the purchase

price allocation (PPA), Edouard Denis' revenue did not contribute to Nexity's

consolidated revenue for the period, despite being consolidated since 1 July

2016.



Revenue by division



------------------------------------ ------------- ------------- ---------

? millions 9M 2016 9M 2015 Change %

Operational Operational

------------------------------------ ------------- ------------- ---------

New homes 1,342.9 1,226.7 +9.5%



Subdivisions 94.9 90.2 +5.3%



International 19.7 35.4 -44.4%



Residential real estate 1,457.5 1,352.4 +7.8%







Commercial real estate 189.4 305.0 -37.9%







Services 341.7 348.0 -1.8%



Distribution Networks 26.8 24.5 +9.5%



Services and Distribution Networks 368.5 372.5 -1.1%







Other activities 3.4 11.3 -69.5%





------------------------------------ ------------- ------------- ---------

GROUP 2,018.9 2,041.1 -1.1%

------------------------------------ ------------- ------------- ---------



Quarterly progression of revenue by division





------------------- --------------------------- ------------------------

? millions 2016 2015 2014

------------- ------------------- --------------------------- ------------------------

Operational

reporting Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

------------------- --------------------------- ------------------------

Residential

real estate 475.4 549.3 432.8 809.3 460.3 531.5 360.5 672.4 425.2 394.4 340.7



Commercial

real estate 60.6 61.3 67.6 74.2 102.8 116.5 85.7 104.6 58.2 49.4 55.4



Services and

Distribution

Networks 124.8 122.8 120.9 131.3 129.8 121.2 121.5 131.2 122.9 123.6 106.6



Other

activities 0.6 2.1 0.7 1.3 1.2 9.0 1.0 1.4 1.4 42.5 1.9

--------------------------------- --------------------------- ------------------------

GROUP 661.4 735.6 621.9 1,016.0 694.1 778.2 568.7 909.6 607.7 610.0 504.6

--------------------------------- --------------------------- ------------------------







--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The indicators and financial data, including forward-looking information, used

in this press release are based on Nexity's operational reporting, with joint

ventures proportionately consolidated.

[1] All figures for new home reservations are net of cancellations

[2] Revenue basis: previous 12-month period - Exclusive of Edouard Denis

[3] Press release of 26 October 2016

[4] Growth in Nexity's reservations previously expected to be in line with

market growth

[5] Pending decision of Nexity's Board of Directors and approval at the

Shareholders' Meeting

[6] Reference market: ECLN (a French survey of new homes sales) published by the

Commissariat Général au Développement Durable (CGDD)

[7] Source: Observatoire Crédit Logement

[8] Excluding bulk sales to professional landlords, and Iselection, PERL and

Edouard Denis reservations

[9] 2,374 reservations in serviced residences in 9M 2016 versus 1,316

reservations in 9M 2015 (including bulk sales)

[10] Sales data now include PERL and Iselection, and are presented exclusive of

Edouard Denis. Data for 2015 have been restated in the same way to facilitate

comparison between the two financial years

[11] Includes the Group's current supply for sale, its future supply

corresponding to project phases not yet marketed on acquired land, and projects

not yet launched associated with land secured through options - Exclusive of

Edouard Denis

[12] Source: JLL - Office Market Greater Paris Region Q3 2016

[13] Wood-frame offices in the French regions marketed under the Ywood and

Térénéo brands

[14] Source: CGDD based on data from DGFiP and notarial databases from 2006 to

end-August 2016

[15] Floor areas are provided for information purposes only and may be subject

to adjustment once administrative authorisations have been obtained

[16] Press release of 13 June 2016

[17] Press release of 14 September 2016

[18] Press release of 15 September 2016

[19] Revenue basis: previous 12-month period



PR_Nexity_9M2016:

http://hugin.info/143515/R/2051246/767701.pdf







