MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA and AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2016) -
Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash, now
known as the Elastic Stack, has announced the general availability of its 5.0
release, both for download and on Elastic Cloud. Elastic's products, today
widely used for solving mission-critical use cases like search, logging, and
analytics, have been downloaded more than 75 million times since 2012.
"The launch of 5.0 represents Elastic's new strategy for developing and
releasing software, and kicks off the next phase of our company's evolution as
we have greatly improved how our products work together," said Shay Banon,
Elastic Co-Founder & CTO. "The power of the Elastic Stack has always been more
than just the sum of its individual parts. 5.0 takes that to the next level by
giving users a simplified getting started experience, capacity to handle more
data, and increased performance for solving their many use cases."
The 5.0 release brings powerful new features for developers in startups and
enterprises to achieve even more with the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana,
Beats, and Logstash), X-Pack (commercial extensions for security, monitoring,
alerting, reporting, and Graph), and Elastic Cloud. The 5.0 release aligns all
of Elastic's products on the same release schedule to make it even easier and
faster for developers to build, test, and upgrade their applications.
Some of the new 5.0 features include:
Elasticsearch 5.0
* 80% increase in indexing performance
* 25% increase in search performance with Lucene 6 updates (multi-dimensional
points)
* 50% query improvement to geopoint search with implementation of LatLonPoint
* A new Instant Aggregations feature to enable better caching of search
requests
* A new, safe default scripting language called Painless
Kibana 5.0
* Timelion is now a supported app for time series data
* New Sharing UI to share dashboards and visualizations
* Ability to set scripting language for Elasticsearch, including Painless
Ingestion: Logstash and Beats 5.0
* New logging functionality with Log4j2 framework
* New monitoring APIs to retrieve runtime metrics
* Native Spark streaming support with Elasticsearch for Hadoop connector
* Metricbeat to get metrics from external services and send data to
Elasticsearch
* Release of Ingest Node for pre-processing and enriching documents
X-Pack 5.0
* One click install of X-Pack for security, monitoring, alerting, reporting,
and Graph
* Security Management UI to allow users to create and manage users and roles
* Consolidated Monitoring UI to monitor Kibana and Elasticsearch servers
* New X-Pack reporting feature for sharing and distributing dashboards
"As we've moved beyond search into new use cases, our incredible user community
and customers have pushed us to create new products and features that help them
push boundaries with their data to solve critical problems within their
organizations," said Steven Schuurman, Elastic Co-Founder and CEO. "I would like
to thank the many contributors, our community, and our customers for helping us
achieve this big 5.0 milestone."
About Elastic
Elastic is the world's leading software provider for making structured and
unstructured data usable in real time for use cases like search, logging, and
analytics. Founded in 2012 by the people behind the Elasticsearch, Kibana,
Beats, and Logstash open source projects, the Elastic Stack, X-Pack, and Elastic
Cloud have had more than 75 million cumulative downloads to date. Elastic is
backed by Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, and NEA with headquarters in
Amsterdam and Mountain View, California, and offices and employees around the
world. To learn more, visit www.elastic.co.
