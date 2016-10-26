Nextity and AEgide-Domitys enter into strategic partnership

Paris, 26 October 2016









Founded almost 20 years ago by Jean-Marie Fournet, Frédéric Walther and Didier

Jaloux, the AEgide-Domitys group is France's leading provider of serviced senior

residences (independent living facilities). Residences are developed by AEgide

and managed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Domitys. Since 2007, Nexity has been

a shareholder (with a 38.15% stake in the share capital) and partner of AEgide-

Domitys, supporting its development.



AEgide-Domitys' founders and Nexity have decided to enter into a strategic

partnership for the years to come, which will provide AEgide-Domitys with the

financial resources necessary to achieve its ambitions, and enable Nexity - as

an integrated real estate services operator - to add a new business line to its

offering, focused on developing and managing serviced senior residences and

services for senior citizens. By 2020, AEgide-Domitys aims to manage more than

100 senior residences in France and abroad.



Today Nexity acquired 7% of AEgide's share capital from the founders, bringing

its stake in AEgide SA - the parent company of the AEgide-Domitys group - to

45.15%, with the founding shareholders owning 54.85%. Nexity and the founders

have also undertaken to subscribe to a capital increase in AEgide.

Starting in 2018, Nexity will have the option of becoming the majority

shareholder of AEgide. Should this occur, AEgide-Domitys would constitute a

separate services business within the Nexity group, and continue to be managed

by its founding executives. Starting at the end of 2016, AEgide's Chairman and

CEO Jean-Marie Fournet will join Nexity's Executive Management Committee.



At 30 September 2016, AEgide-Domitys managed 57 serviced senior residences,



comprising nearly 7,000 homes. 24 residences are under construction. The group

has more than 1,500 employees.



In financial year 2015, AEgide recorded more than 1,700 reservations for homes

in serviced senior residences, of which 801 were jointly developed with Nexity

(345 of which as bulk sales). These figures should be markedly higher in 2016.

The AEgide-Domitys group's consolidated revenue was around ?190 million in 2015.



At this stage, AEgide-Domitys is consolidated in Nexity's accounts as an equity-

accounted investment.



Alain Dinin, Chairman and CEO of Nexity, commented:



"After nearly ten years of successful partnership, Nexity and AEgide-Domitys

have decided to enter a new phase, which will see Nexity gradually increase its

stake in AEgide's share capital. Creating independent living facilities for

seniors is a response to a genuine societal need and has significant growth

potential: in 2015, there were six million people over the age of 75 in France;

this number will rise to more than eight million by 2030. For Nexity, this

development is fully aligned with our strategy as an integrated real estate

services group, and should eventually lead to the creation of a new 'serviced

residences and personal services' division. It's a major growth driver for

Nexity, in the rapidly expanding market for serviced senior residences."





Jean-Marie Fournet, Chairman and CEO of the AEgide-Domitys group, commented:



"Nexity's increased shareholding in AEgide-Domitys is a major milestone in the

group's development, and a continuation of our longstanding relationship begun

in 2007. It is a testament to the relevance of a business model built nearly 20

years ago, and to how committed all our employees' are to meeting the vital need

for senior independent living facilities.

In the market for serviced senior residences, which has seen a surge in demand,

the AEgide-Domitys group aims to bolster its leading position by expanding its

presence in the Greater Paris project, in France's other major cities and

abroad. The entire AEgide-Domitys group looks forward to continuing this value-

creating partnership with Nexity to achieve this goal."

