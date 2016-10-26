Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2016 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)
announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.36 per
share on common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2016, to shareholders of
record as of the close of business Nov. 16, 2016.
On Oct. 27, MPC will provide an update on its 2016 third-quarter results through
an earnings release, to be followed by a conference call scheduled for 9 a.m.
EDT that day. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing
1-800-447-0521 (confirmation number 43396863) or by visiting MPC's website at
http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2016 Third-Quarter
Financial Results" link.
###
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of
approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system.
Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,400 independently owned
retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary,
owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with
approximately 2,770 convenience stores in 22 states. MPC owns, leases or has
ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product
pipelines and more than 5,500 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids
(NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants,
13 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.
Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream
master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational
flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products
efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service
businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast
regions.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071
Teresa Homan (419) 421-2965
Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312
MPC 3Q 2016 Dividend:
http://hugin.info/147922/R/2051779/767711.pdf
Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation via GlobeNewswire
