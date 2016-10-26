NOVASEP ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS REFINANCING

Lyon, France, October 26, 2016



NOVASEP ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS REFINANCING

* Successful outcome of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

* Participation of 96.26% of the principal amount of Existing Notes held by

holders other than Novasep or its Affiliates





Novasep Holding S.A.S ("Novasep"), a leading supplier of manufacturing solutions

for the life science industries, is pleased to announce that the exchange offer

and consent solicitation that was launched on September 26, 2016 (the "Exchange

Offer and Consent Solicitation") for the purpose of refinancing its outstanding

8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2016 in the aggregate principal amount of

$195,164,000 (the "Existing Notes") has achieved a successful outcome. The

Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City

time, on October 25, 2016 (the "Expiration Date").



The Existing Notes are currently listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg

Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market (ISIN numbers:

XS0737680479 / XS0737712181).



The successful completion of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation was

subject to a participation threshold of at least 90% of the outstanding

principal amount of the Existing Notes held by persons other than Novasep or any

of its "Affiliates" (as defined in the indenture relating to the Existing

Notes). As of the Expiration Date, the participation rate was 96.26% of the

total outstanding principal amount of Existing Notes held by holders other than

Novasep or Affiliates of Novasep.





This success fuels Novasep's growth plan and will make available to Novasep

additional resources to capture the potential of major trends in the life

sciences industries, in particular gene therapy/immunotherapy, monoclonal

antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).



Michel Spagnol, Novasep's CEO and Chairman, said:



"I am delighted that our shareholders and bondholders have confirmed their

confidence in Novasep's management team and its strategy. We currently observe

very good dynamics in most of our main markets and notably in the biologics

segment, which is an area of key focus for Novasep. In addition, we are seeing

many investments in the food ingredient industry. Our improved financial

structure will enable us to bring new services to our customers over the coming

years."



The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation will close, and the Exchange

Consideration (as defined in Novasep's exchange offer and consent solicitation

statement dated September 26, 2016 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum")) will be

paid, on or about November 3, 2016. The payment of the Exchange Consideration

includes the issuance of the Exchange Notes and the Warrants and the payment of

the Cash Payment (in each case, as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum).



About Novasep

Novasep is a global provider of cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing

solutions for life sciences molecules and fine chemicals. Novasep's unique

offering includes process development services, purification equipment and

turnkey processes, contract manufacturing services and complex active molecules

to serve pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, fine chemical, food and functional

ingredients as well as fermentation and chemical commodities industries.

www.novasep.com



Analyst contact



Communication Contact: Brunswick

69 Boulevard Haussmann

75008 Paris

France



Agnès Catineau / +33 153 968 383

Nathalie Baudon / +33 153 968 376

novasep(at)brunswickgroup.com



Information and exchange agent:

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

United Kingdom

+ 44 20 7704 0880

novasep(at)lucid-is.com

Attention: Thomas Choquet / Sunjeeve Patel



