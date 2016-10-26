(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Lyon, France, October 26, 2016
NOVASEP ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS REFINANCING
* Successful outcome of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation
* Participation of 96.26% of the principal amount of Existing Notes held by
holders other than Novasep or its Affiliates
Novasep Holding S.A.S ("Novasep"), a leading supplier of manufacturing solutions
for the life science industries, is pleased to announce that the exchange offer
and consent solicitation that was launched on September 26, 2016 (the "Exchange
Offer and Consent Solicitation") for the purpose of refinancing its outstanding
8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2016 in the aggregate principal amount of
$195,164,000 (the "Existing Notes") has achieved a successful outcome. The
Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City
time, on October 25, 2016 (the "Expiration Date").
The Existing Notes are currently listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg
Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market (ISIN numbers:
XS0737680479 / XS0737712181).
The successful completion of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation was
subject to a participation threshold of at least 90% of the outstanding
principal amount of the Existing Notes held by persons other than Novasep or any
of its "Affiliates" (as defined in the indenture relating to the Existing
Notes). As of the Expiration Date, the participation rate was 96.26% of the
total outstanding principal amount of Existing Notes held by holders other than
Novasep or Affiliates of Novasep.
This success fuels Novasep's growth plan and will make available to Novasep
additional resources to capture the potential of major trends in the life
sciences industries, in particular gene therapy/immunotherapy, monoclonal
antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).
Michel Spagnol, Novasep's CEO and Chairman, said:
"I am delighted that our shareholders and bondholders have confirmed their
confidence in Novasep's management team and its strategy. We currently observe
very good dynamics in most of our main markets and notably in the biologics
segment, which is an area of key focus for Novasep. In addition, we are seeing
many investments in the food ingredient industry. Our improved financial
structure will enable us to bring new services to our customers over the coming
years."
The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation will close, and the Exchange
Consideration (as defined in Novasep's exchange offer and consent solicitation
statement dated September 26, 2016 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum")) will be
paid, on or about November 3, 2016. The payment of the Exchange Consideration
includes the issuance of the Exchange Notes and the Warrants and the payment of
the Cash Payment (in each case, as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum).
THE EXCHANGE OFFER MEMORANDUM AND ALL RELATED DOCUMENTATION ARE AVAILABLE UPON
REQUEST AND FREE OF CHARGE FROM LUCID ISSUER SERVICES LIMITED, THE EXCHANGE AND
INFORMATION AGENT (THE "EXCHANGE AGENT") FOR THE TRANSACTION, OR AT THE
COMPANY'S HEADQUARTERS.
About Novasep
Novasep is a global provider of cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing
solutions for life sciences molecules and fine chemicals. Novasep's unique
offering includes process development services, purification equipment and
turnkey processes, contract manufacturing services and complex active molecules
to serve pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, fine chemical, food and functional
ingredients as well as fermentation and chemical commodities industries.
www.novasep.com
Analyst contact
Communication Contact: Brunswick
69 Boulevard Haussmann
75008 Paris
France
Agnès Catineau / +33 153 968 383
Nathalie Baudon / +33 153 968 376
novasep(at)brunswickgroup.com
Information and exchange agent:
Lucid Issuer Services Limited
Tankerton Works
12 Argyle Walk
London WC1H 8HA
United Kingdom
+ 44 20 7704 0880
novasep(at)lucid-is.com
Attention: Thomas Choquet / Sunjeeve Patel
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy securities. There will not be any sale of securities in any such
state or country in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or
country. The issue, the subscription for or the purchase of the securities
referred to herein may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions
in certain jurisdictions. Novasep assumes no responsibility for any violation of
any such restrictions by any person.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under
the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered and
sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from
the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
This press release is not an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of
an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.
The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United
States unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption
from such registration. Such securities have not been, nor will be, registered
under the Securities Act. Any offer of securities in the United States would be
made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the issuer and that
would contain detailed information about the company and its management as well
as incorporating certain financial statements.
The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute a breach
of applicable law. The information contained in this document does not
constitute an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Australia or Japan. This
press release may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or
indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.