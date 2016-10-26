Dakota Neighborhood Debuts at Audie Murphy Ranch, Oct 29

(firmenpresse) - MENIFEE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Homebuyers are invited to in Menifee on Saturday, October 29th for the highly anticipated Model Grand Opening of Dakota, a brand-new by Woodside Homes. Doors open at 11am, giving eager guests their chance to be among the first to tour the professionally decorated model homes showcasing beautiful one and two-story designs with spacious interiors, modern amenities, optional outdoor rooms and up to three-bay tandem garages. Dakota's appealing architecture and thoughtful designs blend beautifully with the master-planned community's currently selling, creating more opportunities for buyers to find their ideal place to call home. Visitors attending the exciting event are encouraged to explore Audie Murphy Ranch for a glimpse into the dynamic setting that awaits homeowners, including recreational opportunities at -- a newly opened pool and park amenity -- plus sport and leisure parks.

For more information about Woodside Homes' Dakota; the gated Province collection by Brookfield Residential; the stunning Horseshoe Ridge by Richmond American Homes; Woodside Homes' enchanting Remington; or the beautiful Silvercreek by KB Home, visit today or go to Dakota's Grand Opening October 29th.

"Dakota will be a wonderful addition to our neighborhood offerings and we're looking forward to its debut October 29th," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "Join us at the Grand Opening and see why Audie Murphy Ranch is quickly becoming Menifee's must-see master-plan."

Framed by stunning mountain silhouettes and timeless natural beauty, Audie Murphy Ranch offers five exquisite neighborhoods built by premier homebuilders, including:

, a gated 1- and 2-story single-family collection set in an exclusive, elevated setting. Designs span approximately 2,949 to 3,488 square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 baths. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

, priced from the $400,000s, showcases well-planned 1- and 2-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,800 to 3,800 square feet. Interiors offer 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 baths.

features spacious 1- and 2-story homes ranging from approximately 2,351 to 3,199 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

offers 1- and 2-story designs spanning from approximately 1,430 to 2,697 square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2 to 3 baths. Priced from the low $300,000s.

offers 1- and 2-story single-family designs spanning from approximately 2,136 to 2,849 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths. Prices anticipated from the high $300,000s.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to , including the Menifee Countryside Market and the future 12.2-acre Menifee Town Center, which is under construction and planned to include popular restaurants, retail and entertainment. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

Outstanding are conveniently located throughout Audie Murphy Ranch, including the 11-acre Sports Park with soccer and baseball fields, a skate park and playgrounds; Spirit Park with its tennis courts and tot lots; and The Plunge, a newly opened amenity featuring a pool, barbecues, picnic areas and more. Students have access to a great education within the Menifee Union School District and Perris Union High School District, as well as charter school opportunities. The community's near I-15 and I-215 offers convenient access to business and leisure in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino. Residents are also near Menifee Lakes Country Club, fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, local equestrian stables and The Elsinore Diamond Stadium. For more details, please visit

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch from the I-15 North or South, exit Railroad Canyon, which turns into Newport Road and turn right on Goetz Road into the community. From the I-215 North or South, exit Newport Road and go west. Proceed on Newport Road, turn left on Goetz Road into the



community.

For more information about Audie Murphy Ranch, visit .

Prices effective date of publication.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at .

