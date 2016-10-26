Zoomdata Wins Ventana Research 2016 Technology Innovation Award for Operational Intelligence

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- , developers of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data, today announced it has been named a winner of Ventana Research's prestigious in Operational Intelligence. Zoomdata's patented Data Sharpening technology delivers the industry's fastest visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data.

Presented annually by Ventana Research, the Technology Innovation Awards recognize vendors for their technology innovations that impact the market and customers. The recognition showcases what technology vendors have done to advance the computing potential of their applications and technology so that it can be used to drive better efficiency and productivity as well as the outcomes and performance of an organization.

Zoomdata is an open standards-based platform that provides visual analytics solutions for big and fast data. Natively architected for both cloud and on-premises deployments, its microservices architecture delivers visual analysis of big datasets in seconds. Zoomdata's streaming architecture makes this possible by using Apache Spark as a complementary high performance engine. Zoomdata Fusion enables users to perform analytics across disparate data sources in a single view -- without the need to move or transform data.

"Today's fast-paced, 24-by-7 world has forced organizations to reduce the latency between when transactions and other data are recorded and when BI systems can enable action on that information," said David Menninger, Senior Vice President and Research Director, Ventana Research. "Zoomdata was selected as an award winner for its innovations that reduce the time to insight by combining visual analytics with real time data access."

The Ventana Research Technology Innovation Awards cover 30 business and technology categories. As part of the scoring process and methodology, Ventana Research examined the submissions to evaluate the technology's innovative approach and also how it applies to the people, processes, information and technology, the best practices it supports, the degree of team involvement and the technology's business impact and value.

You can find more details about the Technology Innovation Awards and its complete list of winners at

Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. It provides research-based insight and expert guidance on business process and mainstream and disruptive technologies. To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations' use of information and technology through benchmark research, education and advisory services, visit .

, with five granted patents and one pending, develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Redwood City, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA and Razor's Edge.

Lonn Johnston for Zoomdata





+1 650.219.7764

PressRelease by

Zoomdata

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 18:54

Language: English

News-ID 503028

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Zoomdata

Stadt: REDWOOD CITY, CA





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease