Cranberry Capital Disposes of Equity Stake in Synodon Inc.

(firmenpresse) - NEWMARKET, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Mr. Paul van Eeden, President of Cranberry Capital Inc. ("Cranberry"), announced that Cranberry has disposed of 55,398,786 common shares of Synodon Inc. ("Synodon"), a remote sensing company focusing on providing various datasets to energy companies.

As a result of the transaction, Cranberry does not own any common shares of Synodon.

The securities were sold on October 25, 2016 through two private agreements of purchase and sale for total aggregate consideration of $2.00.

Synodon is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SYD".

About Cranberry Capital Inc.

Cranberry Capital Inc. is a private Canadian holding company owned by Mr. Paul van Eeden.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Cranberry Capital Inc.
Mr. Paul van Eeden
President
+1 (416) 727-1908



