CreditRiskMonitor Increases Cash Dividends by 30%

(firmenpresse) - VALLEY COTTAGE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend of $0.05 per outstanding share of its common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 5, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2016.

Jerry Flum, CEO said, "In past years, we have consistently paid a dividend, but called it a 'special dividend'. I'm pleased to announce that the Board of Directors now believes our financial strength enables us to pay this as a regular dividend. Plus, by paying 5 cents per share again after last year's 1.3 to 1 stock split, this year's dividend represents a 30% increase in the amount of dividends being paid."

CreditRiskMonitor () is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus like Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor's primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

The Company also collects more than $100 billion of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 depend on CreditRiskMonitor's timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, as well as the company's proprietary FRISK® score.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

