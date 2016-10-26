Trinity Bank Reports First $1,000,000 Quarterly Profit

(firmenpresse) - FORT WORTH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC: TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 31, 2016. The financial summary is attached for your review.

For the third quarter of 2016, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,019,000, an increase of 7.4% over third quarter 2014 earnings of $949,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2016 amounted to $.91, an increase of 8.3% over third quarter 2015 results of $.84 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2016, Net Income after Taxes was $2,937,000, an increase of 6.6% over the nine month 2015 results of $2,756,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2016 were $2.60, an increase of 6.6% over 2015 nine months results of $2.44 per diluted common share.

Jeffrey M. Harp, President, stated, "We are pleased to announce Trinity's first quarter with Net Income in excess of $1,000,000. It took us four full years of operation to make $1,000,000 for the year (2007). It is very gratifying for all of us to now be making in excess of $1,000,000 in one quarter. I would like to thank our staff, our Board, and our customers for making this possible."

"Trinity continues to perform at a high level -- Return on Assets of 1.84% and Return on Equity of 14.33% -- when compared to all local, state, and national peer groups."

As previously announced, Trinity Bank will pay its tenth cash dividend October 31st to shareholders of record as of October 14th. This dividend of $.46 per share represents a 4.5% increase over the $.44 dividend that was paid in April, 2016. The Board of Directors will continue to review dividend policy on a semi-annual basis."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: Regulatory reporting format is also available at .

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

