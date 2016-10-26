Realty ONE Group Recognizes Outstanding Industry Leaders

Fastest-Growing Independent Real Estate Brand in the Nation Inspires Highest Standard of Professionalism in the Field

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- -- the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brand -- is quickly becoming known as an industry disruptor not only for its unique and scalable business model, but also its outstanding company leaders. Realty ONE Group's national team is setting a new standard of excellence and industry professionalism. In addition to contributing to a record-breaking year for the dynamic, full-service real estate brokerage, this cadre of impeccable REALTORS® is serving in key positions as presidents, vice presidents and board members of professional associations while becoming catalysts in the transformation of the real estate industry.

"Since launching in 2005, it has always been our intention to raise the bar throughout the real estate industry," says Realty ONE Group founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew, who named among the top 20 most powerful people in residential real estate in 2016. "As an industry maverick inspiring the American entrepreneurial spirit, we sought to move toward a mentality that reflects the professionalism and passion this industry deserves -- and we are doing just that."

The Realty ONE Group roster of high achievers and industry leaders includes professionals like Jim Sexton, Arizona designated broker, and immediate past president of Arizona Association of REALTORS®. His efforts have also spread across the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), Phoenix Association of REALTORS® (PAR), Arizona Department of Real Estate (ADRE) and Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS). Sexton recently received the , which recognizes an Arizona realtor that best exemplifies the association's vision.

Las Vegas realtor, Kathryn Bovard, serves on the Nevada Real Estate Division Advisory Committee and in addition to serving as former vice president of GLVAR, has served on the board of directors as both director and treasurer. She teaches continuing education classes, including agency and broker management, real estate law and social media, and is a certified mediator appointed by the Nevada Supreme Court to the Nevada Mediation Program Advisory Committee. Having Sexton and Bovard on the Realty ONE Group team for five years and counting has been a major asset to the company and the communities they call home.

Arizona franchise is made up of numerous industry leaders including: Mimi Lundy, vice president of the Lake Havasu Association of REALTORS®; Diane Clarke, board of directors, Prescott Area Association of REALTORS®; Julie Kuehn, president-elect, Sedona Verde Valley Association of REALTORS®; realtor and speaker Paula Monthofer, president of the Arizona Association of REALTORS®, and Lori Doerfler, the association's president-elect.

The Realty ONE Group family also congratulates Chantel Tilley, recently elected to the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® board of directors and William Doerlich of the San Ramon Realty ONE Group BMC Associates, who was the 2016 president-elect and will serve as the Bay East Association of REALTORS® president in 2017.

Four Realty ONE Group professionals have also been elected to The Inland Gateway Association of REALTORS® in Corona, Calif., including:

Patricia Johnson - Grievance Committee

Stephanie Kooiman - Grievance Committee

Patricio Castro - Housing and Affordability Committee

Armando Castelazo - Professional Standards Committee

And, finally, the list of exemplary realtors serving on the many boards of their respective professional associations:

Ron Pascual - Director of National Association of REALTORS®, Orange County Association of REALTORS® and California Association of REALTORS®

Cami Pinsak - Board Director, Ventura County Coastal Association of REALTORS®

Debbie Kosum - Board Director, Grievance Committee and Legislative Committee head, Southwest Riverside County Association of REALTORS®

Barbara Baker - Board Director and Grievance Committee, Southwest Riverside County Association of REALTORS®

Jessica Christopher - Grievance Committee, Southwest Riverside County Association of REALTORS®

Sharon Johnson - Grievance Committee, Southwest Riverside County Association of REALTORS®

John Schulte - Board Director, Inland Valley Association of REALTORS®

Mike Julian - Board Director, Lancaster County Association of REALTORS®

Greg Bardell - Board Director, Lancaster County Association of REALTORS®

Michelle Shelton - Board Director, Southeast Valley Regional Association of REALTORS®

Kathy Laswick - Board Director, Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS®

Craig Sanford - Board of Directors, Arizona Association of REALTORS®

Cathy Sanford - Board of Directors, Arizona Association of REALTORS®

Chris Paris - Elected Regional Vice President of Arizona Association of REALTORS®

Yared Rivera - President Elect for the Women's Council of REALTORS®

Carol Lynch - Board of Directors, National Association of REALTORS® and Orange County Association of REALTORS®

KC Cyga - Board of Directors, Past President, 2015 - West Maricopa Association of REALTORS®

Peggy Simon - Professional Standards and Forms Committee - Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS®

Damon Caldwell - Professional Standards Committee - Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS®

Paul LePage - Professional Standards Committee - Pacific West Association of REALTORS®, Inter-board Arbitrator and Mediator - California Association of REALTORS®

"We are so incredibly proud of these individuals who represent the unlimited potential within us all, as well as our authentic lifestyle brand that fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters, everyone has a voice, and everyone has the opportunity to be successful. How many other companies can say they have this many like-minded individuals who wake up to win every day and push the limits of success to help make an impact within their respected associations?" Jewgieniew adds. "It isn't enough to achieve 200 percent growth in transaction volume from last year without knowing that Realty ONE Group is truly a one-of-a-kind brokerage developing the most respected leaders who are a significant force in shaping the present and future of the real estate industry."

To learn more about Realty ONE Group, visit or contact Brea Ballard at or 949.596.7358.

: Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an independent, fully integrated residential real estate company designed to advance tomorrow's real estate professionals, today. Privately-owned and 100 percent debt-free, Realty ONE Group has rapidly evolved into a dynamic and authentic lifestyle brand, with more than 8,500 real estate professionals in 72 offices across 17 states. Ranked among Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group not only delivers extraordinary results that exceed client expectations but also inspires the entrepreneurial American spirit, with franchise opportunities available across the nation and one simple fee structure that enables individuals to continually reinvest in their own success. To learn more, visit .

