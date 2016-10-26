Echo Global Logistics Completes Integration of Command Transportation and Introduces Refreshed Brand

Echo expands truckload ecosystem with Command integration and unifies operating model, talent, and technology with updated Echo brand

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced that it has completed its integration of Command Transportation, LLC ("Command"). The combined strength of the integrated organization positions Echo for long-term success by delivering enhanced scale, greater capacity, and a broader suite of services.

In June 2015, Echo acquired Command in a deal that brought together two best-in-class technology systems. The now-completed organization and technology integration ushers in three key changes:

Echo is now operating on one truckload platform that includes functionality from Command's proprietary system, which has been integrated into Echo's multimodal platform. The upgraded application standardizes business processes and enables Echo to collect and utilize capacity from its network of over 40,000 truckload carrier partners. The system's level of automation and market intelligence supports Echo in delivering value to its shippers by providing needed capacity and to its carriers by improving their capacity utilization.

Echo and Command's respective proprietary technologies have been combined into one system under a "best of both" philosophy. Operating under a common system enables Echo to leverage the significant amount of data generated from thousands of transactions each day, enabling intelligent pricing and effective capacity utilization to match the needs of both carriers and shippers.

Leveraging the new technology platform, 450 Command employees have been relocated into Echo's recently expanded Chicago corporate headquarters. The two organizations have now been meshed into one, creating an improved network for sourcing capacity and servicing clients.

"I couldn't be more proud of the talent, hard work, and dedication of our team," said Tim Kutz, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "Our people were able to effectively merge Echo's industrial strength and multimodal platform with Command's best-in-class capacity collection and truckload sourcing tools. We are now well positioned for continued innovation for years to come."

"The truckload technology integration was a critical final step in unifying Echo and Command into one business," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Combined, we have greatly expanded national scale and density in the truckload market. We have one ecosystem, one technology platform, and one solid foundation on which to drive continued growth in the market and solidify our position as the preferred transportation provider for our clients."

To reflect the new identity of two combined logistics powerhouses, Echo has refreshed its brand. The company has introduced a new logo and brand tagline: Transportation Simplified.

Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo, said, "Eleven years ago, Echo started with a single goal: to simplify transportation management for our clients. Every year we strive to be more innovative and add additional value by increasing our capabilities for our clients and carrier partners. Our updated brand reflects our journey from a start-up to a leading 3PL without losing sight of what we were founded on. As we continue to grow our team, scale, capacity, and technology, it's clear to me that the future of Echo is bright."

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 40,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .

