Antioquia Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Antioquia Gold Inc. ("Antioquia" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AGD) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, the Company has granted a total of 12,400,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, of which 7,700,000 were granted to directors and officers. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

The Company is also pleased to confirm that it has re-appointed Mr. Alvaro Espinoza as Executive Vice President and Mr. Jim Decker as Executive Vice President Investor Relations of the Company. Mr. Espinoza has a strong background in mining finance and is currently the Executive Vice President of Batero Gold Corp., another TSXV-listed mining company, and the Corporate Manager of Finances at Cori Puno, a Consorcio Minero Horizonte subsidiary. Mr. Decker is a professional engineer who has been involved with the Company in different capacities since its early stages, including being a member of the Company's Board of Directors up until the last annual general meeting. The Company's Board of Directors is pleased to have these individuals continue to be part of its management team as the Company continues to move forward in its projects.

For further information on Antioquia Inc., visit our website at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

