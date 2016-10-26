Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, by posting the current Update Letter on its website. Please visit to view the letter.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Shareholder Letter:

Webcast: (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.





More information:

http://www.teslamotors.com



Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tesla Motors, Inc.

Stadt: PALO ALTO, CA





