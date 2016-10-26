       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Cars


Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

ID: 503043
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, by posting the current Update Letter on its website. Please visit to view the letter.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter:
Webcast: (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.



More information:
http://www.teslamotors.com



Keywords (optional):

tesla, tesla-motors, electric-vehicles,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/26/2016 - 20:11
Language: English
News-ID 503043
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Tesla Motors, Inc.
Stadt: PALO ALTO, CA


Number of hits: 54

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Cars




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.126
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 17
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 215


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z