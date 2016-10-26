California Pacific Homes' Lantana, Tristania and Trellis Court Selling Now at Cypress Village, Visit Models Today

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Lantana, Tristania and Trellis Court, three new neighborhoods by California Pacific Homes, are now selling at Irvine's newest enclave of Cypress Village. features modern townhome designs with smart living spaces, first floor bedrooms and baths per plan, plus private decks or fenced courtyards. presents two-story townhomes with large Great Rooms, impressive master suites, tech areas per plan and private rear yards. , a collection of detached courtyard homes, offers open floorplans with volume ceilings, first floor bedrooms with en-suite baths, and private courtyards. The Cypress Village setting features numerous parks, including the centrally located Garden Center Park with its pools, spa, club room, tot lot, barbecue areas and more. Access to top-rated schools and major shopping, entertainment and business centers round out the appeal. Visit today or go to to learn more.

Visit the models at Lantana, Tristania and Trellis Court to find your ideal home in Cypress Village. All three neighborhoods enjoy the benefit of low special assessments, making these homes an especially great value," said Leslie Stillman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, and Design Center for California Pacific Homes.

Lantana offers five contemporary with two to four bedrooms, two and one-half to three and one-half baths, plus two-car attached garages and approximately 1,231 to 1,590 square feet of living space. Smartly planned interiors feature open dining and living rooms, and gourmet kitchens with Bosch appliances and center islands. Design highlights per plan include a loft option, a first floor bedroom with private en-suite bath and private deck or courtyard. Prices start from the low $500,000s.

Tristania's innovative showcase three bedrooms, two and one-half baths, two-car attached garages and approximately 1,606 to 1,934 square feet of living space. Designs include gourmet kitchens with center island, Bosch built-in stainless steel appliances and contemporary Pental Quartz countertops; luxury master suites with separate tubs and showers per plan; versatile loft option in Residence 1; and private rear yard with trellis and patio in all homes. Prices from the high $600,000s.

Trellis Court features four all new detached floorplans with three to four bedrooms plus a loft per plan; three and one-half baths; spacious designer kitchens with built-in Bosch appliances; luxury master suites; private courtyards and two-car attached garages with approximately 1,718 to 2,070 square feet. All homes include a secluded first floor bedroom with en-suite bath and select plans include kitchenette options. Residence 1 features a private gated courtyard entry with covered loggia and optional trellis. Prices start from the low $800,000s.

To view floorplans and join the interest list, visit

Cypress Village, within the Villages of Irvine®, offers residents everything families want and need to thrive now and in the years to come. Offering the next generation in new home designs, provides residents with resort-style recreation for the young and young at heart, a convenient setting near your favorite places and acres of parks for fun in the sun, and is conveniently located just moments away from the region's premier shopping, dining and entertainment. Students attend the state-of-the-art Jeffrey Trail Middle School and the Cypress Village Elementary School, both conveniently located within the Village and part of the heralded Irvine Unified School District.

Created by Irvine Company Community Development, Cypress Village is located in Irvine, California. In 2014, Money Magazine named Irvine California's No.1 city in its "Best Places to Live" list. The highly-acclaimed master-planned community is renowned for allowing residents to enjoy a unique lifestyle unmatched in the region -- some of the best schools in the state; America's safest city for ten straight years; abundant open space, parks and recreational opportunities; and world-class dining, entertainment and employment. For more information about the Villages of Irvine, visit .

California Pacific Homes is a landmark homebuilder comprised of forward thinkers who possess the capacity and intuition to design and deliver inventive new neighborhoods in the most desirable locations. Driven by innovation and a fresh approach, the art and expertise of homebuilding is elevated to the next level by consistently introducing extraordinary new-home opportunities to the Southern California marketplace. For more information, please visit .

To visit Lantana, Tristania and Trellis Court at Cypress Village in Irvine from the 5 freeway, exit Sand Canyon Ave. and turn left. Turn right on Great Park Boulevard, then take a right on Ridge Village and another Right on Decora. Follow signs to the models. Sales offices are open daily from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, call 949.833.6153 for Lantana, 949.833.6159 for Tristania, and 949.833.6158 for Trellis Court.

Product type and availability are subject to change without notice.

Image Available:





More information:

http://calpacifichomes.com/



PressRelease by

California Pacific Homes

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 20:29

Language: English

News-ID 503047

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: California Pacific Homes

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease