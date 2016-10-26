Saia LTL Freight to Expand into Northeastern US

(firmenpresse) - JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight will be expanding its network into the Northeastern United States in 2017. Currently, Saia's plan includes opening three to five terminals in the second quarter of next year, targeting major markets in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Today, the company is ranked as the ninth largest less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier in the United States providing industry leading service in 34 states.

"These new markets line up perfectly with our existing geography and allow us to offer more direct shipping points for our loyal customers," explained Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. "Not only do we plan to invest in new facilities and equipment, but we intend to invest heavily in certain areas of our existing network so that we will be able to handle the increased freight flow to and from these new markets. We estimate that the Northeast LTL market represents approximately $7 billion in annual market revenue opportunity."

The expansion efforts into the Northeast will be supported and enhanced by the many quality initiatives Saia has instituted over the last several years. Expanding into Pennsylvania and New Jersey is just the first step in a strategic growth plan that will continue into 2018 and beyond as the company works to provide complete coverage of the continental United States.

"Parallel to this plan is our continued commitment to providing superior service, delivering quality products, listening to the needs of our customers and doing whatever it takes to meet them," stated Ramu.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), with 2015 revenues of $1.2 billion, offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. The company operates 148 terminals in 34 states and is home to the industry-exclusive Customer Service Indicators and Xtreme Guarantee. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia employs 9,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council with first place honors for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc. or any of the service groups, visit .

Image Available:



Image Available:

For more information, contact:

Saia Corporate Public Relations Coordinator

Phone: 770-232-4069

E-mail





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3072753



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 20:53

Language: English

News-ID 503054

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Saia, Inc.

Stadt: JOHNS CREEK, GA





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease