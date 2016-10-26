Barrick Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results

All amounts expressed in US dollars

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX)

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported net earnings of $175 million ($0.15 per share) for the third quarter, and adjusted net earnings1 of $278 million ($0.24 per share).

Robust cash flow generation and low all-in sustaining costs3 in the third quarter reflect our focus on productivity, efficiency, cost management, and capital discipline. Through our collaboration with Cisco, we will leverage digital technologies and innovation to unlock even more value, while improving decision-making and performance across the entire organization.

We remain on track to reduce our debt by $2 billion this year. With a stronger balance sheet, we will be better able to withstand gold price volatility, with greater flexibility to invest in our business to grow free cash flow per share over the long term. In support of this objective, we are growing margins at our existing operations through innovation and productivity improvements, and we are advancing a deep pipeline of internal growth projects, many of which are located at or near existing operations and infrastructure. At the same time, we are continuously evaluating external opportunities. The appointment of Mark Hill as the Company's first-ever Chief Investment Officer will bring added consistency and rigor to all capital allocation decisions. Ultimately, our objective is to grow free cash flow per share by allocating capital to opportunities that align with our strategic focus, and meet our 15 percent hurdle rate at a gold price of $1,200 per ounce. By doing so, we intend to deliver superior long-term value to our owners through metal price cycles.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter net earnings were $175 million ($0.15 per share), compared to a net loss of $264 million ($0.23 per share) in the prior-year period. Adjusted net earnings1 for the third quarter were $278 million ($0.24 per share), compared to $131 million ($0.11 per share) in the prior-year period. Higher earnings compared to the prior-year period reflect higher gold prices, and a decrease in operating costs, driven by lower fuel and energy prices, favorable foreign exchange movements, as well as the divestment of higher-cost mines. In addition, earnings benefited from lower exploration, evaluation, and project expenses, primarily driven by lower spending at Goldrush and Pascua-Lama, partially offset by the loss of earnings from divested sites, and higher income tax expense.

Significant adjusting items (pre-tax and non-controlling interest effects) in the third quarter of 2016 include:

Third quarter revenues were $2.30 billion, compared to $2.32 billion in the prior-year period. Operating cash flow in the third quarter was $951 million, compared to $1.26 billion in the third quarter of 2015. Higher operating cash flow in the prior-year period reflects the accounting treatment of $610 million in proceeds from our gold and silver streaming arrangement with Royal Gold. Excluding the proceeds from that transaction, operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2016 was $306 million higher than the prior-year period, despite lower production due to non-core asset sales.

Free cash flow2 for the third quarter was $674 million, marking six consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow. In the first nine months of 2016, we have generated approximately $1.13 billion in free cash flow2, despite lower production due to non-core asset sales. This demonstrates the impact of our driving focus on capital discipline, improved operational efficiency and productivity, and stronger cost management, underpinned by our Best-in-Class approach.

In connection with a continuous disclosure review by the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company has included additional disclosure with respect to its first and second quarter 2016 results in its third quarter Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") to provide greater prominence to the Company's GAAP measures for those periods, including segment by segment GAAP reconciliations, and GAAP cost guidance on a segment by segment basis for those periods. The additional disclosure can be found on pages 63 and 73 of our MD&A.

RESTORING A STRONG BALANCE SHEET

Strengthening our balance sheet is a top priority, and we remain on track to achieve our $2 billion debt reduction target for 2016. During the third quarter, we reduced our total debt by $461 million, and have completed more than $1.4 billion in debt repayments year to date, representing over 70 percent of our debt reduction target for the year. We expect to achieve our 2016 debt reduction target using existing cash balances and fourth quarter operating cash flow.

The Company's liquidity position is strong and continues to improve, underpinned by robust free cash flow generation across the business, and modest near-term debt repayment obligations. In the first nine months of 2016, the Company generated $1.93 billion in operating cash flow, and $1.13 billion in free cash flow.2

At the end of the third quarter, Barrick had a consolidated cash balance of approximately $2.6 billion.4 The Company now has less than $200 million5 in debt due before 2019, and about $5 billion of our outstanding debt of $8.5 billion does not mature until after 2032. Over the medium term, we aim to reduce our total debt to below $5 billion.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS AND OUTLOOK

Our over-arching objective as a business is to grow our free cash flow per share. In support of this objective, our Best-in-Class approach is focused on driving industry-leading margins across three pillars. The first is business improvement, a continuous effort to make existing processes and systems as efficient as possible. The second is step changes, making fundamental changes to existing processes and systems, in ways that push performance beyond current limits. The third is innovation, which involves redesigning and reimagining systems and processes to achieve levels of performance not possible using existing methods and technology. We are now advancing a pipeline of initiatives across each of these pillars, reflected in falling costs, greater productivity, and improved capital discipline with each passing quarter. Our aspiration is to achieve and maintain all-in sustaining costs of $700 per ounce or lower by 2019.

Barrick produced 1.38 million ounces of gold in the third quarter at a cost of sales of $766 per ounce, compared to 1.66 million ounces at a cost of sales of $829 per ounce in the prior-year period. All-in sustaining costs3 in the third quarter were $704 per ounce, compared to $771 per ounce in the third quarter of 2015.

Compared to the first nine months of 2015, cost of sales applicable to gold declined by seven percent. Over the same period, all-in sustaining costs3 have fallen by 16 percent.

Please see page 36 of Barrick's third quarter MD&A for individual operating segment performance details.

We now expect full-year gold production of 5.25-5.55 million ounces, up from our original estimate of 5.00-5.50 million ounces. Cost of sales applicable to gold is anticipated to be in the range of $800-$850 per ounce. We have reduced our all-in sustaining cost3 guidance for 2016 to $740-$775 per ounce, down from $750-$790 per ounce at the end of the second quarter, and below our original 2016 guidance of $775-$825 per ounce. Please see Appendix 1 of this press release for individual mine site guidance updates.

Capital expenditures for 2016 are now expected to be $1.20-$1.30 billion, down from $1.25-$1.40 billion at the end of the second quarter, and below our original 2016 guidance range of $1.35-$1.65 billion.

Veladero Update

Operations at the Veladero mine in Argentina were suspended from September 15 until October 4 after falling ice damaged a pipe carrying process solution in the leach pad area, causing some material to leave the leach pad. This material, primarily crushed ore saturated with process solution, was contained in the area of the mine where the incident occurred, and returned to the leach pad. Extensive water monitoring in the area confirmed the incident did not result in any environmental impacts. The Company immediately completed a series of remedial works required by provincial authorities, including increasing the height of the perimeter berms that surround the leach pad, to prevent such an incident from occurring again.

In addition to these works, and in keeping with our vision for a digital Barrick, we are making Veladero a trial site for digital technology that will enhance our environmental and water monitoring activities, while also providing greater transparency to authorities and communities.

Reflecting the impact of this temporary suspension, along with adverse weather conditions, we now expect 2016 production from Veladero to be in the range of 530,000-580,000 ounces of gold, down from our previous guidance of 580,000-640,000 ounces. Cost of sales applicable to gold at Veladero is now expected to be in the range of $820-$900 per ounce for 2016. All-in sustaining cost3 guidance has been increased slightly to $800-$870 per ounce, from the previous range of $790-$860 per ounce.

Copper

Copper production in the third quarter was 100 million pounds at a cost of sales attributable to copper of $1.47 per pound, and all-in sustaining costs7 of $2.02 per pound.

We continue to expect copper production for 2016 in the range of 380-430 million pounds, at a cost of sales applicable to copper between $1.35-1.55 per pound. Copper all-in sustaining cost7 guidance for 2016 has been narrowed to $2.00-$2.20 per pound.

DIGITAL BARRICK UPDATE

During the quarter, we announced that we are partnering with Cisco to drive the digital reinvention of our business. Through this collaboration, we will harness digital technology to unlock value across our business, helping us grow our cash flow per share by enhancing productivity and efficiency at our mines, and improving decision-making and performance across our business. Just as importantly, digital technology will allow us to reduce our environmental impact, and be even more transparent with our local partners, including communities, local governments, and NGOs.

Our collaboration with Cisco is strategic: we are working together to define opportunities and-by combining our knowledge, networks, and resources-to develop new technology solutions.

We have already begun working together to develop a flagship digital operation at the Cortez mine in Nevada-embedding digital technology throughout the mine to deliver better, faster, and safer mining. Ultimately, the goal at Cortez is to redefine best-in-class mining.

With the Cortez test case proven, Cisco will support us as we transform our entire business over time-bringing digital technology to all of our mines, as well as to our head office. New digital tools will permit Barrick's leaders to make decisions with greater speed, precision, and productivity, and will better equip the Company to assess and mitigate risk.

Overall, our approach to digital reinvention is similar to that used in agile software development. Work is phased, a proof-of-concept is demonstrated, and if it succeeds, it receives more funding so it can be swiftly implemented and accelerated. If a project is not delivering benefits within six weeks, we will make adjustments, or stop. This approach minimizes upfront capital and execution risk.

We will apply the same rigor and scrutiny to digital projects as we would for any other capital allocation decision. All significant investments will need to be approved by our Investment Committee.

We have earmarked approximately $100 million for digital projects in 2016 and 2017. This is money we will invest directly in our business. Our Investment Committee has approved the first wave of digital projects at the Cortez mine with a budget of up to $50 million in 2016 and 2017. These include:

In parallel with these projects, we have also begun to explore how to leverage digital technologies to streamline the permitting process, with better transparency.

Planning for the next wave of projects will continue in parallel with the implementation of the current, first wave.

PROJECT UPDATE

The Pascua-Lama project, located on the border between Chile and Argentina, is one of the world's most attractive undeveloped gold and silver deposits, with the potential to generate significant free cash flow over a long mine life. During the third quarter, we announced the appointment of George Bee as Senior Vice President for Lama and Frontera District Development. Mr. Bee and his team are now advancing a scoping study on the use of underground mining methods for a Lama starter project on the Argentinean side of the Pascua-Lama project. Such a project could represent the first stage of a phased development plan for Pascua-Lama. Concurrently, the team in Chile remains focused on optimizing the Chilean components of the project, while addressing outstanding legal, regulatory, and permitting matters.

Our Investment Committee will continue to scrutinize the project as it advances, applying a high degree of consistency and rigor-as we do for all capital allocation decisions at the Company-before further review by the Executive Committee and the Board at each stage of advancement.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Haggarty, P. Eng., Senior Director, Metallurgy of Barrick, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

APPENDIX 1 - Updated 2016 Operating and Capital Expenditure Guidance

APPENDIX 2 - 2016 Outlook Assumptions and Economic Sensitivity Analysis

ENDNOTE 1

"Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are non-GAAP financial performance measures. Adjusted net earnings excludes the following from net earnings: certain impairment charges (reversals), gains (losses) and other one-time costs relating to acquisitions or dispositions, foreign currency translation gains (losses), significant tax adjustments not related to current period earnings and unrealized gains (losses) on non-hedge derivative instruments. The Company uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. Barrick believes that adjusted net earnings is a useful measure of our performance because these adjusting items do not reflect the underlying operating performance of our core mining business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details on these non-GAAP measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at .

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Net Earnings per Share, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

ENDNOTE 2

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure which excludes capital expenditures from Net cash provided by operating activities. Barrick believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. Free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details on these non-GAAP measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at .

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

ENDNOTE 3

"Cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "Cash costs" per ounce is based on cost of sales but excludes, among other items, the impact of depreciation. "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce begins with "Cash costs" per ounce and adds further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, general & administrative costs and minesite exploration and evaluation costs. Barrick believes that the use of "cash costs" per ounce and "all-in sustaining costs" per ounce will assist investors, analysts and other stakeholders in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall Company basis. "Cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Although a standardized definition of all-in sustaining costs was published in 2013 by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by 18 gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick), it is not a regulatory organization, and other companies may calculate this measure differently. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details on these non-GAAP measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at .

Reconciliation of Gold Cost of Sales to Cash costs, All-in sustaining costs and All-in costs, including on a per ounce basis

ENDNOTE 4

Includes $674 million cash held at Acacia and Pueblo Viejo, which may not be readily deployed outside of Acacia and/or Pueblo Viejo.

ENDNOTE 5

Amount excludes capital leases and includes project financing payments at Pueblo Viejo (60 percent basis) and Acacia (100 percent basis).

ENDNOTE 6

Barrick's share.

ENDNOTE 7

"C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "C1 cash costs" per pound is based on cost of sales but excludes the impact of depreciation and royalties and includes treatment and refinement charges. "All-in sustaining costs" per pound begins with "C1 cash costs" per pound and adds further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, general & administrative costs and royalties. Barrick believes that the use of "C1 cash costs" per pound and "all-in sustaining costs" per pound will assist investors, analysts, and other stakeholders in understanding the costs associated with producing copper, understanding the economics of copper mining, assessing our operating performance, and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall Company basis. "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Further details on these non-GAAP measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at and on EDGAR at .

Reconciliation of Copper Cost of Sales to C1 cash costs and All-in sustaining costs, including on a per pound basis

ENDNOTE 8

Barrick's share on an accrued basis.

ENDNOTE 9

Operating unit guidance ranges for production reflect expectations at each individual operating unit, but do not add up to corporate-wide guidance range total.

ENDNOTE 10

We have combined our previous capital expenditure categories of Minesite expansion and Projects into one category called Project.

ENDNOTE 11

Due to our fuel hedging activities, which are reflected in these sensitivities, we are partially protected against changes in this factor.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this Third Quarter Report 2016, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "objective" "aspiration", "aim", "intend", "project", "goal", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "potential", "may", "will", "can", "should", "could", "would", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this Third Quarter Report 2016 contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: (i) Barrick's forward-looking production guidance; (ii) estimates of future cost of sales per ounce for gold and per pound for copper, all-in-sustaining costs per ounce/pound, cash costs per ounce, and C1 cash costs per pound; (iii) cash flow forecasts; (iv) projected capital, operating, and exploration expenditures; (v) targeted debt and cost reductions; (vi) targeted investments by Barrick's Growth Group; (vii) mine life and production rates; (viii) potential mineralization and metal or mineral recoveries; (ix) Barrick's Best-in-Class program (including potential improvements to financial and operating performance that may result from certain Best-in-Class initiatives); (x) the Lama starter project and the potential for phased in development of the Pascua-Lama project; (xi) the potential impact and benefits of Barrick's digital reinvention initiative; (xii) timing and completion of acquisitions; (xiii) asset sales or joint ventures; and (xiv) expectations regarding future price assumptions, financial performance, and other outlook or guidance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks associated with the fact that certain Best-in-Class initiatives are still in the early stages of evaluation and additional engineering and other analysis is required to fully assess their impact;

risks associated with the implementation of Barrick's digital reinvention initiative and the ability of the projects under this initiative to meet the Company's capital allocation objectives; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions, and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of the Best-in-Class initiatives and investments targeted by the Growth Group will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; adverse changes in our credit ratings; the impact of inflation; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property, and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption, and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage, and civil disturbances; litigation;

contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power, and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortage, related to climate change; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; and the organization of our previously held African gold operations and properties under a separate listed Company. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, and gold bullion, copper cathode, or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this Third Quarter Report 2016 are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:



INVESTOR CONTACT: Daniel Oh

Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance

+1 416 307-7474





MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President, Communications

+1 416 307-7414





More information:

http://www.barrick.com



PressRelease by

Barrick Gold Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 21:02

Language: English

News-ID 503056

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Barrick Gold Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease