Barrick Announces Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the quarter of US 2 cents per share, payable on December 15, 2016, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2016.(1)

(1) The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACTS: Daniel Oh

Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance

+1 416 307-7474





MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President, Communications

+1 416 307-7414





More information:

http://www.barrick.com



Barrick Gold Corporation

