Enjoy Your Next Family Vacation With Take A Break Travel

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Take a Break Travel just recently announced the Encore Resort and Spa as the number 1 hotel in Las Vegas. A successful travel vacation combines a number of factors. Among them are rest and relaxation, interesting activities, and a stress-free, hassle-free booking experience.

Your Best Vacation Yet: A Take A Break Travel Review

- What is Take A Break Vacation?

Take A Break Vacation is a 3-day, family friendly destination program, complete with hotel accommodations and fun activities. The vacation program accommodates two adults over 21 years old, and up to two children under 12 years old.

- How it works

The Take A Break Vacation program is easily accessible through the completion of a registration activation form, submitted along with a US$50.00 payment. Checks are accepted and should be made payable to Travel Service Center. In order for the registration to be valid, the registration to be valid, the registration activation form must be mailed and postmarked within the 30-day period of the issuance date of the same. After successful registration, the vacation offer is valid for a period lasting up to one year. With the exception of a US$10.00 deducted processing fee, the balance of the deposit (US$40.00) is refundable after the completed hotel stay.

Depending on availability

- Special perks

There are many destinations all across the United States of America, across all four coasts, that are perfect for vacations. Many of these are offered as part and parcel of the Take A Break Vacation package. As such, vacationers have much to choose from.

In addition to having a variety of destinations to choose from, there are perks, like an extended vacation, that vacationers can choose from. Given availability, accommodation for up to five extra nights may be granted for a fee. Even extra guests may be accommodated at a cost.

Even the best programs have a drawback or two, and the Take A Break Vacation program is no different. The Take A Break Vacation program certificate only covers hotel room accommodation. Other costs, including meals, room taxes, and surcharges, and transportation, are not included in any of the costs. These costs will have to be accounted for elsewhere. No part of this program is available during major holiday periods (including a period of seven days before or after the holiday).

- How you can use Take A Break Vacation for your next trip

Using the Take A Break Vacation program for your next vacation is as easy as getting in contact with a member of the customer care staff. The team at the Take A Break Vacation program may be contacted via telephone at (813) 864-6606, or an email using the easy to use, and efficient quick contact form found on the contact page of the official website.

Take a Break Travel

(813) 864-6606

