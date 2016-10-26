       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2016 Results to be held November 2, 2016

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) will release its 2016 third quarter financial and operating results prior to the opening of markets on Wednesday, November 2, 2016. A conference call and webcast will be held shortly thereafter to discuss the results and address investor questions.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available until November 14, 2016 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 within North America (Toronto local dial 905-694-9451, International toll free 800-3366-3052) and entering reservation code 2742607. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 77% of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

Contacts:
Baytex Energy Corp.
Brian Ector
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Public Affairs
Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521



More information:
http://www.baytex.ab.ca/



