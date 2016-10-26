Library and Archives Canada: An indispensable source for Canadian media on Remembrance Day

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is one of the most-consulted memory institutions for Remembrance Day. For some, we may be the best-kept secret in Canada.
Did you know that LAC has, without question, the largest archives on the First World War?
This media kit is intended to help reporters who cover Remembrance Day. We suggest original stories that could interest your audience or readers. We also offer resources that you could use to find photos, rare documents, period songs or archival film footage for your programs, news reports or feature articles.
The media kit is accessible online:
For those interested in seeing first-hand the digitization of the Canadian Expeditionary Force Service Files, we will have an open house on the morning of November 1 at the state-of-the-art Gatineau Preservation Centre.
