       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Library and Archives Canada: An indispensable source for Canadian media on Remembrance Day

ID: 503061
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is one of the most-consulted memory institutions for Remembrance Day. For some, we may be the best-kept secret in Canada.

Did you know that LAC has, without question, the largest archives on the First World War?

This media kit is intended to help reporters who cover Remembrance Day. We suggest original stories that could interest your audience or readers. We also offer resources that you could use to find photos, rare documents, period songs or archival film footage for your programs, news reports or feature articles.

The media kit is accessible online:

For those interested in seeing first-hand the digitization of the Canadian Expeditionary Force Service Files, we will have an open house on the morning of November 1 at the state-of-the-art Gatineau Preservation Centre.

Contacts:
Library and Archives Canada
Media Relations
819-994-4589



More information:
http://www.archives.ca//



Keywords (optional):

library-and-archives-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/26/2016 - 21:21
Language: English
News-ID 503061
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Library and Archives Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 75

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.126
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 18
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 203


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z