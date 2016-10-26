Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: LUN)(OMX: LUMI) today reported cash flows of $59.3 million generated from operations, not including the Company's attributable cash flows from Tenke Fungurume, and a net loss attributable to Lundin shareholders of $11.4 million ($0.02 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Mr. Paul Conibear, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased with our aggregate operating performance in the third quarter and year-to-date. Our operations continue to generate healthy cash flows despite the continued low commodity price environment and have enabled us to continue to improve our already strong balance sheet. Production guidance ranges have been updated and narrowed, and we look forward to increased production in the fourth quarter from Candelaria from planned higher copper head grades. The Candelaria Los Diques tailings dam facility is progressing on schedule, as are development of the Eagle East exploration access ramp and Zinkgruvan plant debottlenecking and tailings projects."

Summary financial results for the quarter and year-to-date:

Highlights

Operational Performance

Cash costs(1) for the third quarter of 2016 were favourable compared to the prior year as the Company continues with its spending restraint measures and benefited from higher by-product metal prices. Overall production for the third quarter of 2016 was less than that reported in the prior year, primarily as a result of lower throughput levels at all the operations. However, the Company remains on track to meet or do better than full year guidance across all operations.

Candelaria (80% owned): The Candelaria operations produced, on a 100% basis, 39,106 tonnes of copper, approximately 24,000 ounces of gold and 381,000 ounces of silver in concentrate during the quarter. Copper production was 13% lower than the prior year comparable period due primarily to lower head grades, but was in-line with the mine plan. Copper cash costs of $1.34/lb for the quarter were lower than the prior year and consistent with full year guidance. Operational efficiencies resulted in lower costs in the current year compared with the third quarter of 2015.

Early works, including major power line relocations related to the Los Diques tailings project, are substantially complete. To date, approximately $40 million has been spent on the project in 2016 with a further $20 million expected over the remainder of the year. At the end of the quarter, all critical tailings dam construction permits had been obtained from relevant authorities.

Eagle (100% owned): Eagle produced 6,085 tonnes of nickel and 5,796 tonnes of copper in the current quarter, lower than the prior year comparable period for both metals due to lower throughput, head grades and recoveries. Nickel cash costs of $2.15/lb for the quarter benefited from cost control measures and were lower than the comparable period in the prior year. Full year cash cost guidance has been reduced to $1.90/lb, from $2.00/lb, given positive results to date.

The Feasibility Study on Eagle East remains on track and is scheduled for completion before the end of the year. Development of the Eagle East exploration access ramp commenced in the quarter and is progressing as scheduled.

Neves-Corvo (100% owned): Neves-Corvo produced 9,691 tonnes of copper and 17,642 tonnes of zinc in the third quarter. Copper production was lower than the prior year comparable period due to lower mill throughput, lower head grades and recoveries, while zinc production in the quarter exceeded the prior year comparable period primarily as a result of higher recoveries. Copper cash costs of $1.76/lb for the quarter were marginally lower than the prior year comparable period. Full year cash cost guidance is maintained at $1.55/lb.

Zinkgruvan (100% owned): Zinc production in the third quarter of 2016 was marginally higher than the comparable period in 2015, while lead production of 6,406 tonnes was impacted by lower head grades. Cash costs for zinc of $0.41/lb for the quarter were consistent with the prior year comparable period and full year guidance.

Tenke (24% owned): Tenke operations continue to perform well, generally meeting expectations for the quarter. Lundin's attributable share of third quarter production included 13,522 tonnes of copper cathode and 980 tonnes of cobalt in hydroxide. The Company's attributable share of sales included 12,882 tonnes of copper at an average realized price of $2.07/lb and 997 tonnes of cobalt at an average realized price of $7.83/lb.

Financial Performance

Corporate Highlights

Financial Position and Financing

Outlook

Market Conditions

Production optimization, cost saving and cost deferral programs remain in place, pending improvements in market conditions. As metal prices improve, spending restraint programs are being reassessed.

2016 Production and Cost Guidance

2016 Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditures (excluding Tenke) for 2016 are expected to be $195 million, a $10 million increase over previous guidance.

The Company estimates its share of sustaining capital funding for 2016 at Tenke to be approximately $25 million, unchanged from previous guidance. All of Tenke's capital expenditures and exploration programs are expected to be self-funded by cash flow from operations. The Company has received $38.5 million from Tenke related investments year-to-date. After capital expenditures, the Company expects to receive cash distributions from Tenke and Freeport Cobalt in 2016 aggregating approximately $50 million to $60 million, in-line with previous guidance.

Exploration Investment

The Company's exploration expenditures (not including Tenke) are expected to approximate $50 million in 2016.

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Conibear, President and CEO

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publically communicated on October 26, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Cautionary Statement in Forward-Looking Information and Non-GAAP performance measures

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. This report includes, but is not limited to, forward looking statements with respect to the Company's estimated annual metal production, cash costs, exploration expenditures and capital expenditures, as noted in the Outlook section and elsewhere in this document. These estimates and other forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to estimated operating and cash costs, foreign currency fluctuations; risks inherent in mining including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological formations, ground control problems and flooding; including risks associated with the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in production; actual ore mined varying from estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution and metallurgical and other characteristics; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and commodity price fluctuations; uncertain political and economic environments; changes in laws or policies, foreign taxation, delays or the inability to obtain necessary governmental permits; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under Risk Factors Relating to the Company's Business in the Company's Annual Information Form. In addition, forward-looking information is based on various assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed price of copper, nickel, zinc and other metals; that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour and that the political environment where the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Certain financial measures contained herein, such as operating earnings, net debt and cash costs, have no meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and therefore amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts:



Mark Turner

Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations

+1-416-342-5565



Sonia Tercas

Senior Associate, Investor Relations North America

+1-416-342-5583



Robert Eriksson

Investor Relations Sweden

+46 8 545 015 50





More information:

http://www.lundinmining.com



PressRelease by

Lundin Mining Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 21:30

Language: English

News-ID 503062

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lundin Mining Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease