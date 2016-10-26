Methanex Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- For the third quarter of 2016, Methanex (TSX: MX)(NASDAQ: MEOH) reported a net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $11 million ($0.12 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) compared to a net loss of $3 million ($0.08 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) in the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2016 was $74 million and Adjusted net loss was $1 million ($0.01 Adjusted net loss per common share). This compares with Adjusted EBITDA of $38 million and Adjusted net loss of $31 million ($0.34 Adjusted net loss per common share) for the second quarter of 2016.

John Floren, President and CEO of Methanex commented, "Our third quarter Adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact of higher average realized methanol pricing along with higher sales of produced methanol compared to the second quarter. We achieved another company record this quarter with a 5% increase in sales to 2,476,000 tonnes. Sales of produced methanol was also a quarterly record of 1,860,000 tonnes. We continue to experience healthy global demand, and we estimate year-over-year demand growth at 10% as at September 30, 2016. A tighter supply/demand balance, combined with rising China thermal coal prices which pressured the cost of China production, contributed to improving methanol prices."

John Floren continued, "Our subsidiary Waterfront Shipping took delivery of two additional vessels this quarter capable of running on methanol, and we expect the final vessel of seven to be delivered in November 2016. We expect these innovative new dual-fuel vessels to play an important role in paving the way for methanol as a clean burning marine fuel."

"We continue to make significant progress in improving our operating capacity in Chile. This quarter we reached an agreement with Empresa Nacional del Petroleo for additional gas supply through May 2018, and also amended and extended our gas supply agreement with GeoPark Fell SpA. Our combined gas supply commitments from these and other sources are expected to allow our 0.9 million tonne Chile I facility to achieve an annual operating rate of approximately 60% of capacity, on average, through May 2018. We continue to be optimistic that our underutilized 1.7 million tonne Chile facilities represent a low capital cost growth opportunity for Methanex as further progress is made in lowering the cost of developing reserves in the area."

Mr. Floren concluded, "During the quarter, we paid a $25 million dividend to shareholders. With $234 million of cash on hand, an undrawn credit facility and a robust balance sheet, we continue to be well positioned to meet our financial and capital commitments. Our assets are in excellent shape and we are poised to generate strong future cash flows as methanol prices improve."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL DATA

A reconciliation from Net income (loss) attributable to Methanex shareholders to Adjusted net income (loss) and the calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) per common share is as follows:

PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

Production for the third quarter of 2016 was 1,749,000 tonnes compared with 1,770,000 tonnes for the second quarter of 2016. Key production and operational highlights include:

