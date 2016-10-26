       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Melior Announces Filing of Annual Financials and MD&A

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MLR) ('Melior' or the 'Company') announces that it filed today the audited annual financial statements, and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ending June 30th, 2016 (the "Financials").

A copy of the Financials is available on the SEDAR website at and the Company's website at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Melior Resources Inc.
Thomas Masney
Chief Financial Officer
416-644-1217



Date: 10/26/2016 - 23:09
Language: English
