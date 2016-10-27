Adyen and Freelancer.com team up for global payments partnership

Freelancer.com's users to benefit from seamless payments experience

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- , the payments company powering global commerce, today announced it has been working with across China, Europe, India and North America. As the global freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace leader, this partnership provides with the payment solutions it needs to continue growing its business worldwide.

" connects millions of businesses and employers with a pool of freelance professionals in 247 countries, regions and territories. Adyen helps us provide safe and seamless transactions between our users from different parts of the world," says Matt Barrie, CEO of . "The partnership has been integral to our ability to support different currencies on the site as we expand to more markets across the globe."

Supporting a broad range of payment methods across the world, Adyen enables users of -- one of Australia's most impressive online success stories -- to pay via their preferred local payment method. This means that users of have the opportunity to pay with any payment method regardless of currency or country of origin.

can also integrate the payment experience across one single platform, enabling the company to collect useful data from how customers pay. With this cross-border solution and data, is able to optimise payment processes for new and recurring transactions, in turn increasing customer satisfaction and sales.

Currently, enjoys an average 97% approval of authorisation for local payment methods worldwide -- a figure that would not have been possible without the ability to offer customers the chance to pay via their preferred local payment method. In the Netherlands for instance, achieved 100% approval of authorisation as a result of providing IDEAL, an online payment method that many Dutch users prefer. With the increased data that processing payments via Adyen can provide, will be able to maintain and even improve this already high standard.

"Freelance work is now global and borderless, enabling freelancers to access customers across the world. is one of the leading innovative Australian companies that has rapidly expanded beyond its local market and grown globally. Global expansion comes with the challenges of reaching out to a wide customer base with distinctive payment preferences, and recognises this," said Warren Hayashi, President, Asia Pacific at Adyen. "As a thought leader in global payments, we have been collaborating with them to provide their users with a frictionless payments experience, integral to the overall brand experience."

Image



Warren Hayashi, President of Adyen Asia-Pacific

Company Logo

Adyen is a technology company that provides businesses with a single solution to accept payments anywhere in the world. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting merchants directly to Visa, MasterCard, and 250 other payment methods globally, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. Headquartered in Amsterdam and San Francisco, with offices across North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Adyen serves more than 4,500 businesses, including 7 of the 10 largest U.S. Internet companies, and 3 of the top 5 global apparel brands. Customers include Uber, Airbnb, Netflix, Spotify, Dropbox, Evernote, Booking.com, Yelp, Vodafone, Superdry, Mango, Crocs, O'Neill, SoundCloud, KLM and JustFab.

Ten-time Webby award-winning is the world's largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace by total number of users and projects posted. 20 million registered users have posted over 9.6 million projects and contests to date in over 900 areas as diverse as website development, logo design, marketing, copywriting, astrophysics, aerospace engineering and manufacturing. owns , the leading provider of secure online payments and online transaction management for consumers and businesses on the internet. Freelancer Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:FLN.

