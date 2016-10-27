AK Steel Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

(firmenpresse) - WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) ("AK Holding" or the "company"), the parent company of AK Steel Corporation ("AK Steel"), announced today the pricing of its public offering of common stock. AK Holding agreed to sell 65,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.90 per share. In connection with this offering, AK Holding has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,750,000 shares of common stock.

AK Holding intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the common stock to repay outstanding borrowings under AK Steel's $1.5 billion asset-based revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on November 1, 2016, subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. The co-managers for the offering are BTIG, Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities, Fifth Third Securities, ING, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Regions Securities LLC.

AK Holding, along with certain of its subsidiaries, has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC relating to the offering. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other documents AK Holding has filed with the SEC for more complete information about AK Holding and the offering. You may review electronic copies of these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at .

Alternatively, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus if you request them by contacting: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, telephone: 1-800-221-1037, or email: ; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or telephone: 1-800-831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: ; Goldman, Sachs & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, or email or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, telephone: 1-800-326-5897, or email: .

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common stock in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of such common stock in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Certain statements the company made or incorporated by reference in this release, or made in other documents furnished to or filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, as well as in press releases or in oral presentations made by company employees, reflect management's estimates and beliefs and are intended to be "forward-looking statements" identified in the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and other similar references to future periods typically identify forward-looking statements. The company cautions readers that forward-looking statements reflect the company's current beliefs and judgments, but are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes. They are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently affected by economic, competitive, regulatory, and operational risks, uncertainties and contingencies that are beyond the company's control, and upon assumptions about future business decisions and conditions that may change.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties, resulting in the possibility that actual events or performance will differ materially from such predictions as a result of certain risk factors, including reduced selling prices, shipments and profits associated with a highly competitive and cyclical industry; increased global steel production and imports; changes in the cost of raw materials and energy; the company's significant amount of debt and other obligations; severe financial hardship or bankruptcy of one or more of the company's major customers or key suppliers; reduced demand in key product markets due to competition from aluminum or other alternatives to steel; excess inventory of raw materials; supply chain disruptions or poor quality of raw materials; production disruption or reduced production levels; the company's healthcare and pension obligations; not reaching new labor agreements on a timely basis; major litigation, arbitrations, environmental issues and other contingencies; regulatory compliance and changes; climate change and greenhouse gas emission limitations; financial, credit, capital and banking markets; derivative contracts to hedge commodity pricing volatility; potential permanent idling of facilities; inability to fully realize benefits of margin enhancement initiatives; information technology security threats and cybercrime; as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed in more detail in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, as updated in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As such, the company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only to the company's plans, assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, and carbon and stainless tubular products primarily for automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, construction and electrical power generation and distribution markets. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 8,500 men and women at eight steel plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) and one tube plant in Mexico.

Media



Lisa H. Jester

Corporate Manager, Communications and Public Relations

(513) 425-2510



Investors

Douglas O. Mitterholzer

General Manager, Investor Relations

(513) 425-5215

PressRelease by

AK Steel

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 01:20

Language: English

News-ID 503079

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AK Steel

Stadt: WEST CHESTER, OH





Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease